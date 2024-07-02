Hey Neighbour Festival 2025 postponed

The 2025 edition of the Hey Neighbour Festival 2025, initially set to take place this August, has been moved to December 2025.

While the festival was set to feature world-class performances, including the highly anticipated appearances by Doja Cat, Central Cee, Black Coffee, and Leon Thomas, to name a few, the organisers have made the strategic decision to reschedule the festival in order to ensure its continued success and sustainability.

Hey Neighbour's Glen Netshipise stated, "As CEO of Hey Neighbour Festival, I want to acknowledge the disappointment caused by the postponement of the 2025 event. We understand the impact this has on our loyal festival-goers, sponsors, and artists. We also recognise that our communication around the challenges we’ve faced hasn’t been as clear as it should have been, and for that, we sincerely apologise.

Moving forward, we are committed to improving our transparency and communication, ensuring that everyone is kept informed as we work towards delivering an even better festival in December 2025. We truly appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these challenging yet exciting times." He added “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors, artists, and attendees. Their faith in us is helping to ensure that we can deliver the best possible festival experience.”

Next steps

What does this mean for ticket holders and sponsors?

Tickets: All tickets purchased for the event will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced on 30 September 2025, along with the full lineup.

Refunds: All refunds due will be processed and paid by 10 October 2025.

Sponsors: Sponsors who have already made contributions will be contacted directly with further details.

Artists: The organisers are in active discussions with the initially booked talent to confirm their availability for the new December dates.

The organisers are actively working on securing the necessary funding, strategic partnerships, and more exciting headliners to bring the festival back bigger and better than ever. Further details regarding the exact rescheduled dates, as well as information on refunds for those who have already requested refunds and those unable to attend, by 30 September 2025.