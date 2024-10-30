Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesIgnition GroupDentsuAdvertising Media ForumAlgoa FMGagasi FMMotsepe AdvertisingJacaranda FMHook, Line & SinkerDaily MaverickMachine_Business and Arts South AfricaJoe PublicNew MediaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Barry swaps snow for sunshine in Spar's festive South African ad

    30 Oct 2024
    30 Oct 2024
    As the festive season approaches, Spar’s campaign, A Christmas Like No Other, is about Barry, a UK national experiencing the warmth of a South African Christmas. Through his journey, the campaign emphasises the joy of family and community-driven traditions, while also acknowledging the economic challenges many families face.
    The campaign was released by Spar.
    The campaign was released by Spar.

    “As we’ve seen throughout the year, consumers are still very budget-conscious and are looking for the best grocery deals. Delivering value has never been more important, and Spar stores are uniquely positioned to help customers celebrate the festive season while honoring their unique community Christmas traditions, all without breaking the bank,” says Keegan Alicks, national marketing executive at The Spar Group.

    Meet Barry

    The lighthearted and visually captivating commercial takes viewers on a journey with Barry as he exchanges his usual frosty UK winter for the warmth and sunshine of a South African summer Christmas.

    Barry’s adventure begins when he arrives at a local Karoo home, greeted by the bright sun, the laughter of children, and a festive atmosphere that’s unlike anything he’s experienced. What follows is a joyful immersion into the unique traditions of a South African Christmas, from backyard braais (barbecues) and potjies, to playing cricket in the garden, and savoring traditional South African dishes like gammon, boerewors, babotie, and chakalaka. The commercial captures the essence of family and community, as Barry discovers that Christmas isn’t about the cold weather or the decorations, but the warmth of shared moments.

    “The contrast between Barry’s expectations of a traditional Christmas and the sunny, outdoor celebrations of his host family demonstrates the diversity and beauty of Christmas traditions and how they can differ from country to country, or from family to family,” says Alicks. “This campaign is about celebrating those differences while bringing families and communities together in the spirit of generosity”.

    Inspiration

    As the commercial unfolds, viewers witness Barry’s transformation from a bewildered outsider to someone who fully embraces the South African way of celebrating. Whether it’s swimming in the pool on Christmas Day (and getting sunburnt), eating festive desserts like malva pudding and ‘snow balls’, learning the local lingo, or watching a feast being prepared on a makeshift grill over an open fire, Barry’s Christmas adventure is a reflection of the joy and togetherness that Spar is enabling this season.

    Spar’s campaign aims to reflect its ambition to connect with South African households and celebrate the diverse communities by emphasising shared traditions and local experiences.

    “Our goal is to bring people together by offering exceptional value and service, while also recognising the rich tapestry of traditions that exist across South Africa,” explains Alicks. “We want to be more than a place to shop – we want to be part of the Christmas story in each community and every family, offering products that make the season special for everyone.”

    Read more: retail, Food, Christmas, Spar, campaign, South Africa, advertisement, Barry, Festive
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz