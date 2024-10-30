Barry swaps snow for sunshine in Spar's festive South African ad

As the festive season approaches, Spar’s campaign, A Christmas Like No Other, is about Barry, a UK national experiencing the warmth of a South African Christmas. Through his journey, the campaign emphasises the joy of family and community-driven traditions, while also acknowledging the economic challenges many families face.

The campaign was released by Spar.

“As we’ve seen throughout the year, consumers are still very budget-conscious and are looking for the best grocery deals. Delivering value has never been more important, and Spar stores are uniquely positioned to help customers celebrate the festive season while honoring their unique community Christmas traditions, all without breaking the bank,” says Keegan Alicks, national marketing executive at The Spar Group.

Meet Barry

The lighthearted and visually captivating commercial takes viewers on a journey with Barry as he exchanges his usual frosty UK winter for the warmth and sunshine of a South African summer Christmas.

Barry’s adventure begins when he arrives at a local Karoo home, greeted by the bright sun, the laughter of children, and a festive atmosphere that’s unlike anything he’s experienced. What follows is a joyful immersion into the unique traditions of a South African Christmas, from backyard braais (barbecues) and potjies, to playing cricket in the garden, and savoring traditional South African dishes like gammon, boerewors, babotie, and chakalaka. The commercial captures the essence of family and community, as Barry discovers that Christmas isn’t about the cold weather or the decorations, but the warmth of shared moments.

“The contrast between Barry’s expectations of a traditional Christmas and the sunny, outdoor celebrations of his host family demonstrates the diversity and beauty of Christmas traditions and how they can differ from country to country, or from family to family,” says Alicks. “This campaign is about celebrating those differences while bringing families and communities together in the spirit of generosity”.

Inspiration

As the commercial unfolds, viewers witness Barry’s transformation from a bewildered outsider to someone who fully embraces the South African way of celebrating. Whether it’s swimming in the pool on Christmas Day (and getting sunburnt), eating festive desserts like malva pudding and ‘snow balls’, learning the local lingo, or watching a feast being prepared on a makeshift grill over an open fire, Barry’s Christmas adventure is a reflection of the joy and togetherness that Spar is enabling this season.

Spar’s campaign aims to reflect its ambition to connect with South African households and celebrate the diverse communities by emphasising shared traditions and local experiences.

“Our goal is to bring people together by offering exceptional value and service, while also recognising the rich tapestry of traditions that exist across South Africa,” explains Alicks. “We want to be more than a place to shop – we want to be part of the Christmas story in each community and every family, offering products that make the season special for everyone.”