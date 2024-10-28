Pnet supports The SPAR Group's recruitment journey: Finding tomorrow's leaders together

In a significant move to secure future leadership talent, The SPAR Group, a prominent and leading retail giant, has partnered with Pnet, a leading recruitment platform, to enhance its Accelerated Management Trainee Programme. Recognising the complexities of identifying and attracting the right talent, The SPAR Group opted for Pnet’s innovative and comprehensive recruitment solutions. This partnership aims to streamline the recruitment process by ensuring that the best candidates are selected for a key role in the company.

The challenge

As businesses continuously evolve, the need for effective leadership grows and becomes even more critical. Tembi Topham, national head of talent and HR development at Spar Southern Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

Topham highlighted SPAR’s commitment to nurturing talent and building a robust pipeline of future leaders. She applauded Pnet for its ability to deliver exceptional candidates that resonates with SPAR’s corporate values and vision – an essential factor of a long-term success for any organisation. Topham further said that the SPAR Group is looking forward to continuing with this partnership, particularly on a journey towards talent development for future of the business.

The solution

Pnet's recruitment tools, including job advertisements and database searching, allows The SPAR Group to access and shortlist a pool of suitable and qualified candidates on time. At the same time, Pnet's response handling department ensures seamless communication and candidate management throughout the process.

The results

Thanks to Pnet, The SPAR Group’s Learning Academy was able to shortlist 103 candidates in just eight days – far exceeding the required 25. This allowed them to move swiftly into the next phase of the recruitment process, conducting psychometric testing and making final selections.

Shortlist success: 103 shortlisted candidates

103 shortlisted candidates Successful hires: Eight candidates were hired across five out of seven distribution centre locations

Eight candidates were hired across five out of seven distribution centre locations Time efficiency: Eight-day turnaround for candidate shortlisting

"At SPAR, we believe that finding tomorrow’s leaders requires both speed and precision. Through our collaboration with Pnet’s innovative recruitment solutions we were able to connect with the right talent, ensuring that the future of our business is driven by capable, passionate individuals ready to make an impact," said Topham.

Connecting with candidates across regions

What stands out about this campaign isn't just the speed – it's the engagement. The Pnet job listing received 2,019 views and 728 applications, highlighting how well the platform connects companies with real talent. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Mpumalanga: 83 applications



Gauteng: 322 applications



KwaZulu-Natal: 237 applications



Eastern Cape: 55 applications



Western Cape: 31 applications

Pnet's platform didn't just deliver applications; it also brought in engaged, ready-to-act candidates, with a 40% conversion rate from views to applications.

A partnership that goes beyond results

As The SPAR Group continues its journey to identify and cultivate future leaders, the collaboration with Pnet stands as a proactive approach in strategic talent acquisition. By harnessing technology and innovative recruitment methods, SPAR is not just filling positions but laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and leadership in retail sector.

At the end of the day, finding the right talent is about connecting with people who can make a difference. With Pnet's support, SPAR was able to do just that, and in record time. This partnership shows what can happen when two companies align on a common goal: Getting the right people into the right roles, at the right time.



