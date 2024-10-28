HR Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupPnetGordon Institute of Business ScienceCONTRACTUCT Graduate School of BusinessTechsys DigitalSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

HR & Management Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Pnet supports The SPAR Group's recruitment journey: Finding tomorrow's leaders together

    Issued by Pnet
    28 Oct 2024
    28 Oct 2024
    In a significant move to secure future leadership talent, The SPAR Group, a prominent and leading retail giant, has partnered with Pnet, a leading recruitment platform, to enhance its Accelerated Management Trainee Programme. Recognising the complexities of identifying and attracting the right talent, The SPAR Group opted for Pnet’s innovative and comprehensive recruitment solutions. This partnership aims to streamline the recruitment process by ensuring that the best candidates are selected for a key role in the company.
    Pnet supports The SPAR Group's recruitment journey: Finding tomorrow's leaders together

    The challenge

    As businesses continuously evolve, the need for effective leadership grows and becomes even more critical. Tembi Topham, national head of talent and HR development at Spar Southern Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

    Topham highlighted SPAR’s commitment to nurturing talent and building a robust pipeline of future leaders. She applauded Pnet for its ability to deliver exceptional candidates that resonates with SPAR’s corporate values and vision – an essential factor of a long-term success for any organisation. Topham further said that the SPAR Group is looking forward to continuing with this partnership, particularly on a journey towards talent development for future of the business.

    The solution

    Pnet's recruitment tools, including job advertisements and database searching, allows The SPAR Group to access and shortlist a pool of suitable and qualified candidates on time. At the same time, Pnet's response handling department ensures seamless communication and candidate management throughout the process.

    The results

    Thanks to Pnet, The SPAR Group’s Learning Academy was able to shortlist 103 candidates in just eight days – far exceeding the required 25. This allowed them to move swiftly into the next phase of the recruitment process, conducting psychometric testing and making final selections.

    • Shortlist success: 103 shortlisted candidates

    • Successful hires: Eight candidates were hired across five out of seven distribution centre locations

    • Time efficiency: Eight-day turnaround for candidate shortlisting

    "At SPAR, we believe that finding tomorrow’s leaders requires both speed and precision. Through our collaboration with Pnet’s innovative recruitment solutions we were able to connect with the right talent, ensuring that the future of our business is driven by capable, passionate individuals ready to make an impact," said Topham.

    Connecting with candidates across regions

    What stands out about this campaign isn't just the speed – it's the engagement. The Pnet job listing received 2,019 views and 728 applications, highlighting how well the platform connects companies with real talent. And the numbers speak for themselves:

    • Mpumalanga: 83 applications
    • Gauteng: 322 applications
    • KwaZulu-Natal: 237 applications
    • Eastern Cape: 55 applications
    • Western Cape: 31 applications

    Pnet's platform didn't just deliver applications; it also brought in engaged, ready-to-act candidates, with a 40% conversion rate from views to applications.

    A partnership that goes beyond results

    As The SPAR Group continues its journey to identify and cultivate future leaders, the collaboration with Pnet stands as a proactive approach in strategic talent acquisition. By harnessing technology and innovative recruitment methods, SPAR is not just filling positions but laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and leadership in retail sector.

    At the end of the day, finding the right talent is about connecting with people who can make a difference. With Pnet's support, SPAR was able to do just that, and in record time. This partnership shows what can happen when two companies align on a common goal: Getting the right people into the right roles, at the right time.

    Read more: PNET, The Spar Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Pnet
    Pnet's recruitment platform uses smart-matching technology to connect the right candidates to the right vacancies at the right time. Part of the global StepStone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz