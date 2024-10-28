Subscribe & Follow
Pnet supports The SPAR Group's recruitment journey: Finding tomorrow's leaders together
The challenge
As businesses continuously evolve, the need for effective leadership grows and becomes even more critical. Tembi Topham, national head of talent and HR development at Spar Southern Africa, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.
Topham highlighted SPAR’s commitment to nurturing talent and building a robust pipeline of future leaders. She applauded Pnet for its ability to deliver exceptional candidates that resonates with SPAR’s corporate values and vision – an essential factor of a long-term success for any organisation. Topham further said that the SPAR Group is looking forward to continuing with this partnership, particularly on a journey towards talent development for future of the business.
The solution
Pnet's recruitment tools, including job advertisements and database searching, allows The SPAR Group to access and shortlist a pool of suitable and qualified candidates on time. At the same time, Pnet's response handling department ensures seamless communication and candidate management throughout the process.
The results
Thanks to Pnet, The SPAR Group’s Learning Academy was able to shortlist 103 candidates in just eight days – far exceeding the required 25. This allowed them to move swiftly into the next phase of the recruitment process, conducting psychometric testing and making final selections.
- Shortlist success: 103 shortlisted candidates
- Successful hires: Eight candidates were hired across five out of seven distribution centre locations
- Time efficiency: Eight-day turnaround for candidate shortlisting
"At SPAR, we believe that finding tomorrow’s leaders requires both speed and precision. Through our collaboration with Pnet’s innovative recruitment solutions we were able to connect with the right talent, ensuring that the future of our business is driven by capable, passionate individuals ready to make an impact," said Topham.
Connecting with candidates across regions
What stands out about this campaign isn't just the speed – it's the engagement. The Pnet job listing received 2,019 views and 728 applications, highlighting how well the platform connects companies with real talent. And the numbers speak for themselves:
- Mpumalanga: 83 applications
- Gauteng: 322 applications
- KwaZulu-Natal: 237 applications
- Eastern Cape: 55 applications
- Western Cape: 31 applications
Pnet's platform didn't just deliver applications; it also brought in engaged, ready-to-act candidates, with a 40% conversion rate from views to applications.
A partnership that goes beyond results
As The SPAR Group continues its journey to identify and cultivate future leaders, the collaboration with Pnet stands as a proactive approach in strategic talent acquisition. By harnessing technology and innovative recruitment methods, SPAR is not just filling positions but laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and leadership in retail sector.
At the end of the day, finding the right talent is about connecting with people who can make a difference. With Pnet's support, SPAR was able to do just that, and in record time. This partnership shows what can happen when two companies align on a common goal: Getting the right people into the right roles, at the right time.
