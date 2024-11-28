Retail FMCG
    Listen to your inner gwabz! Don’t drink and drive this festive season

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    Hello, reader! It’s me - your inner gwababa, but you can call me Gwabz for short. I'm the Savivi voice that guides you when you’ve had one or two nyana. Think of me as your designated friend that pulls you back before making a questionable decision.
    Listen to your inner gwabz! Don&#x2019;t drink and drive this festive season

    So, let your inner gwabz be your guide this festive season. When you're teetering on the edge of decision-making, I'll be that voice whispering, “I think it’s time to call it a night,” nudging you to request an Uber instead.

    Imagine this, you're the life of the party, dancing the night away with your two left feet. Then, someone has an idea: to go to a second location. That’s where I come in, reminding you that you have "couch potato” in your bio for a reason. Your couch is lonely, ready to welcome you home. That should be your 2nd location.

    Together with Savanna, I’ll be doing the rounds on the radio airwaves, across social media, on billboards, on your TV screen, in your inbox, and at social events, it will be impossible to ignore me. We've even rolled out an interactive game that allows you to walk in my shoes, by asking, 'What Would Gwabz Do?' through a series of fun challenges that could win you some fantastic prizes.

    Thanks for reading my message, and here’s to a season filled with good choices!

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.
