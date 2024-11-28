Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Customer Service (UK Company) Work from Home Work From Home
- Finance Manager Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager Cape Town
- Retail Store Manager Pretoria
- Store Manager Port Elizabeth
- Country Head - FMCG: Food and Consumables Johannesburg
- Customer Service Team Manager - UK Market Work From Home
- Recruitment Consultant Work From Home
- Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
- Assistant Store Manager - Retail store Johannesburg
Listen to your inner gwabz! Don’t drink and drive this festive season
So, let your inner gwabz be your guide this festive season. When you're teetering on the edge of decision-making, I'll be that voice whispering, “I think it’s time to call it a night,” nudging you to request an Uber instead.
Imagine this, you're the life of the party, dancing the night away with your two left feet. Then, someone has an idea: to go to a second location. That’s where I come in, reminding you that you have "couch potato” in your bio for a reason. Your couch is lonely, ready to welcome you home. That should be your 2nd location.
Together with Savanna, I’ll be doing the rounds on the radio airwaves, across social media, on billboards, on your TV screen, in your inbox, and at social events, it will be impossible to ignore me. We've even rolled out an interactive game that allows you to walk in my shoes, by asking, 'What Would Gwabz Do?' through a series of fun challenges that could win you some fantastic prizes.
Thanks for reading my message, and here’s to a season filled with good choices!
- Listen to your inner gwabz! Don’t drink and drive this festive season28 Nov 15:01
- Heineken Green Zones transforms Durban’s Sisonke City Farm into a sustainable community oasis25 Nov 14:25
- Big Comedy brought to you by Big Concerts and Powered by Savanna Premium Cider22 Nov 14:36
- Step inside Heineken House15 Nov 14:53
- Heineken Beverages empowers tavern owners with business skills training13 Nov 10:50