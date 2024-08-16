Tourism Hospitality
    Don’t miss out! Book SOS summer specials at City Lodge Hotels!

    Issued by City Lodge Hotel
    5 Nov 2024
    5 Nov 2024
    Get ready, as City Lodge Hotels' SOS (Save Our Stay) summer specials is here to offer tired travellers a break. With special accommodation rates across all four hotel brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – plus breakfast specials and more, you will want to bookmark our website for the festive season.
    Don&#x2019;t miss out! Book SOS summer specials at City Lodge Hotels!

    Here is what is on offer:

    • Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels: Up to 30% off best available rate (BAR)
    • Town Lodges: Up to 25% off BAR
    • Road Lodges: Up to 15% off BAR
    • Breakfast Special: R199 per person with bottomless coffee at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, plus breakfast is on us for kids under 12.

    Don&#x2019;t miss out! Book SOS summer specials at City Lodge Hotels!

    This summer special is already bookable, through to 8 January 2025 (inclusive), and the discount applies to bookings made for stays between 13 December 2024 and 12 January 2025 (inclusive).

    To access these deals, simply select the summer rate during booking. It is available on our website – www.citylodgehotels.com – and directly through hotels (walk-in, phone, and email reservations). A minimum stay of three nights is required at coastal hotels to qualify for the discounted rate. City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront, City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport are excluded from this offer. View full terms and conditions at citylodgehotels.com/specials and citylodgehotels.com/terms.

    Don&#x2019;t miss out! Book SOS summer specials at City Lodge Hotels!

    What’s more, we’re running a pizza and burger special in all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) during the months of November and December 2024 and January 2025. At just R99 for any pizza or burger, you’ll be heading to our spacious hotel restaurants with a spring in your step when hunger strikes!

    Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, laughs out loud: “We all know too well what it’s like to experience that let-down when a place does not live up to its promise. True story? Or perhaps, after a few days of staying with friends and family, and we are so ready for our own space. Well then, check out our SOS special – Save Our Stay – it’s designed with these moments in mind!”

    festive season, City Lodge Hotels, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo
    City Lodge Hotel
    City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
    Let's do Biz