Don’t miss out! Book SOS summer specials at City Lodge Hotels!

Get ready, as City Lodge Hotels' SOS (Save Our Stay) summer specials is here to offer tired travellers a break. With special accommodation rates across all four hotel brands – Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge, and Road Lodge – plus breakfast specials and more, you will want to bookmark our website for the festive season.

Here is what is on offer:

Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels: Up to 30% off best available rate (BAR)



Town Lodges: Up to 25% off BAR



Road Lodges: Up to 15% off BAR



Breakfast Special: R199 per person with bottomless coffee at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, plus breakfast is on us for kids under 12.

This summer special is already bookable, through to 8 January 2025 (inclusive), and the discount applies to bookings made for stays between 13 December 2024 and 12 January 2025 (inclusive).

To access these deals, simply select the summer rate during booking. It is available on our website – www.citylodgehotels.com – and directly through hotels (walk-in, phone, and email reservations). A minimum stay of three nights is required at coastal hotels to qualify for the discounted rate. City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront, City Lodge Hotel at OR Tambo International Airport, and Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport are excluded from this offer. View full terms and conditions at citylodgehotels.com/specials and citylodgehotels.com/terms.

What’s more, we’re running a pizza and burger special in all Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) during the months of November and December 2024 and January 2025. At just R99 for any pizza or burger, you’ll be heading to our spacious hotel restaurants with a spring in your step when hunger strikes!

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer at City Lodge Hotels, laughs out loud: “We all know too well what it’s like to experience that let-down when a place does not live up to its promise. True story? Or perhaps, after a few days of staying with friends and family, and we are so ready for our own space. Well then, check out our SOS special – Save Our Stay – it’s designed with these moments in mind!”



