The Department of Tourism, in partnership with South African Tourism, has launched the “Gimme Summer That Sho’t Left” campaign in Bloemfontein, kicking off South Africa’s summer tourism season. Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, supported by key government officials and industry leaders, emphasised the campaign’s goal of inviting both South Africans and international visitors to discover the country’s wide range of travel experiences.

Spotlighting both popular destinations and hidden gems, the campaign focuses on affordable, inclusive travel across all nine provinces. Launching the campaign in the Free State highlights a collective commitment to showcasing diverse travel landscapes and encouraging exploration beyond traditional tourist hotspots.

Domestic tourism's economic impact

Domestic tourism is the backbone of South Africa’s tourism industry, contributing R121 billion last year. The campaign aims to strengthen these numbers by making travel affordable and accessible for all, creating memorable experiences nationwide.

As Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic tourism at South African Tourism, notes: "The campaign, titled Gimme Summer That Sho’t Left, is aimed at encouraging South Africans to travel their country throughout the festive season.

"As part of the campaign, we will be showcasing hidden gems through our Sho’t Left website and on our social media platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok, and Instagram.

"The deals included on our platform are from all provinces, including the Free State. We launched in the Free State to showcase the different experiences that people can enjoy affordably."

This initiative is designed to instil pride among South Africans and encourage them to become ambassadors for their country by enjoying and sharing their travel experiences. Mokgethi emphasises: "The overarching message of the campaign is ‘It’s Your Country, Enjoy It. Because Nothing’s More Fun than a Sho’t Left.’

The Sho’t Left campaign aims to foster pride among South Africans about their country. After all, if they can’t enjoy it, who will? By South Africans enjoying their country, they become the best ambassadors for everyone else visiting our nation. Following the Summer Campaign, we will launch the Easter Campaign, which will encourage South Africans to ‘Take a Seat at Your Table’ during that period."

Economic projections and targets

Mokgethi outlines specific targets for the campaign, aiming for domestic trips to increase by 10% year-on-year, overnight stays to reach 70 million by 2025, and overall spending to contribute to the government’s goal of tourism accounting for 10.4% of GDP by 2030.

The campaign features a total of 441 deals across the country, available on the Sho’t Left platform, ranging from discounted accommodations to unique local experiences. These offerings aim to enhance travel experiences in smaller towns and communities, ensuring inclusivity.

Mokgethi states: "This campaign ensures that these deals are accessible and inclusive, involving accommodation, activities, and tours in various communities, including villages and townships. By doing so, we’re enabling travellers to experience South Africa's diversity through these smaller communities."

Capitalising on peak travel season

The Summer Campaign strategically aligns with South Africans’ peak travel season over the festive period. During this time, many travel to reconnect with family or explore new destinations.

By increasing local travel, the campaign aims to foster a stronger travel culture among South Africans. The accompanying “Make Someone’s Day” initiative promotes inclusivity, positioning South Africans as welcoming hosts for regional and international tourists.

Campaign duration and objectives

Running from November to January, the campaign collaborates with industry partners to offer affordable travel deals that encourage millions of South Africans to rediscover their country.

The tourism department aims to inspire South Africans to explore locally with Sho’t Left deals for all budgets, reinforcing the importance of summer travel for fun, discovery, and connection with South Africa’s diverse offerings.

Success will be measured by reaching 100 million consumers, engaging 130,000 digitally, and driving 400 travel deals to promote a travel culture that benefits local economies.

With "Gimme Summer That Sho’t Left", South African Tourism and the Department of Tourism aim to create a memorable, affordable, and inclusive summer season, ensuring unique travel experiences across the country’s varied landscapes.