KZN South Coast set for tourism surge with record Blue Flag beaches

The KZN South Coast has retained the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in KwaZulu-Natal, positioning itself as a premier destination for the upcoming festive season. This achievement is expected to attract a significant influx of tourists seeking quality beach experiences.

Ramsgate Beach | Image: Supplied by SCTIE

The region welcomes one new beach earning full Blue Flag status and another receiving a special certificate for consecutive years in the programme. Of the 48 beaches in the Blue Flag Programme, seven are located on the KZN South Coast, with an additional five holding Blue Flag Pilot status, underscoring the region’s commitment to international water standards.

This announcement, made by WESSA at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, has been positively received by the South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE).

"We are so proud to have received notification that the KZN South Coast, once again, boasts the highest number of Blue Flag beaches in KZN, with even more added to the programme," comments Dr Vusumuzi Sibiya, CEO of South Coast Tourism and Investment Enterprise (SCTIE).

“This is a testament to how seriously we view the quality of our beaches which are one of the region’s biggest tourism attractions and a significant contributor to the local tourism economy.

"Alongside the work being done by municipalities, we must applaud initiatives such as Tidy Towns and Keep Scottburgh Beautiful which have bolstered beach cleanliness and safety. We encourage holidaymakers to consider this when planning their seaside holidays over the festive season and look forward to having our visitors ‘embrace summer’!"

Adherence to international standards

Beaches that have achieved the international certification of Blue Flag have adhered to the Foundation for Environmental Education’s (FEE) strict standards of environmental management.

These include water quality, safety, and public environmental education – all of which are assessed by a South African National Jury and a Blue Flag International Jury in Europe.

In South Africa, WESSA has been locally managing this globally recognised eco-label in partnership FEE since 2001. While the Blue Flag is a voluntary programme, it shows a very strong commitment to environmental sustainability from municipalities that are awarded.

One KZN South Coast beach, Trafalgar, earned a certificate for 15 consecutive years in the programme in 2024, while Marina Beach celebrates 21 consecutive years in the Blue Flag programme.

The KZN South Coast also has 5 beaches in the Blue Flag Pilot programme, indicating continued commitment to conservation, health, and safety.

The KZN South Coast Blue Flag beaches 2024/2025

• Marina Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Trafalgar Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Southport Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Umzumbe Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Ramsgate Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Hibberdene Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

• Pennington Beach – Umdoni Municipality

The KZN South Coast Blue Flag pilot beaches 2024/2025

• Rocky Bay Beach – Umdoni Municipality

• Preston Beach – Umdoni Municipality

• Umthwalume Beach – Umdoni Municipality

• Scottburgh Beach – Umdoni Municipality

• St Michael’s Beach – Ray Nkonyeni Municipality

"Today, we celebrate beaches, marinas, and tourism boat operators that have met the stringent requirements for Blue Flag and Green Coast status, as well as the passionate people behind these efforts," says Cindy-Lee Cloete, WESSA CEO.

“WESSA’s Blue Flag and Green Coast Programmes work collaboratively with these partners to address critical environmental issues affecting coastal environmental management, sustainable coastal tourism, and the well-being of people who enjoy these ecosystems. These initiatives inspire responsible tourism and showcase the vital role communities play in caring for our natural spaces.”

Alongside the Blue Flag beaches, the KZN South Coast boasts the highest number of tidal pools in the province, and two world-renowned dive sites - Aliwal Shoal and Protea Banks – two of the three Marine Protected Areas found in the region.

Surfing, kiteboarding, stand-up paddling, fishing, and rock pool exploring are just some of the seaside activities families can enjoy.