    Qatar Airways expands to 35 weekly flights to South Africa for summer season

    4 Nov 2024
    4 Nov 2024
    Qatar Airways will offer up to 35 weekly flights to South Africa during the peak summer season.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    With the start of the southern hemisphere summer season at the end of October, Cape Town will operate 11 weekly flights, rising to 12 between 17 December and 13 January. Johannesburg services will be 18 per week from 27 October for the season. Durban will also be served five times a week via Mozambique.

    In January 2025, it will be 20 years since Qatar Airways started flying to South Africa, with the launch of the airline’s Cape Two and Johannesburg routes in 2005.

    Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Mr Thierry Antinori, said: “South Africa is a popular tourism destination and a vital part of our business across the African continent.

    “As we look ahead to 2025, and celebrating two decades of connecting the country to the rest of the world, these services will offer greater choice for people wanting to visit this beautiful country during the summer months.”

    This summer flying programme in South Africa comes on the back of previously announced commitments to the African continent by Qatar Airways. These include the recently announced acquisition of a 25 percent share in South Africa’s premium independent carrier, Airlink. In June, it began services to Kinshasa, simultaneously increasing flights to Angola from one to four a week.

    The airline currently operates to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Globally, it serves a network of more than 170 destinations from its home base, Hamad International Airport in Doha.

    Let's do Biz