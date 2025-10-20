Qatar Airways, Kenya Airways expand codeshare flights to 19 destinations

Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways have launched codeshare flights to 19 destinations, with plans to add more in the near future.

Passengers can book flights between Nairobi and Doha, connecting to 10 destinations via Hamad International Airport, while Qatar Airways customers gain access to eight destinations within Kenya Airways’ network.

The codeshare flights will operate from 26 October 2025, with bookings opening on 21 October.

Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, says the expansion reflects strong collaboration and growing demand: "The recent addition of Qatar Airways’ third daily flight to Nairobi also serves as another cornerstone of this partnership, driven by strong demand from passengers seeking reliable and seamless connectivity."

Kenya Airways chief commercial and customer officer, Julius Thairu, adds: "This partnership will significantly enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, expanding our flight offerings and opening up a world of new destinations for our customers."

Expanded network across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East

The partnership enables Qatar Airways passengers from over 170 global destinations to reach key Kenya Airways locations, including Lilongwe, Livingstone, Juba, Nampula, Ndola, and Victoria Falls.

Kenya Airways passengers can now connect to destinations in 10 countries through Hamad International Airport, including Bahrain, Colombo, Islamabad, Karachi, Malé, Tokyo Narita, and Singapore.

Additionally, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will earn Avios on Kenya Airways-operated codeshare flights.

Future collaboration areas

The airlines plan to continue working together on:

• Codeshares

• Airport operations

• Lounges

• Sustainability initiatives

• Procurement

Future phases may extend to network development, cargo operations, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

Codeshare destinations

Kenya Airways codeshares on Qatar Airways routes include Bahrain, Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Islamabad, Karachi (Pakistan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Malé (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Singapore and Tokyo Narita (Japan).

Qatar Airways codeshares on Kenya Airways routes: include Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Lilongwe (Malawi), Livingstone (Zambia), Juba (South Sudan), Nampula (Mozambique) and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe).

Note: Some flights are subject to government approvals.