South Africa
Tourism Travel
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Sure Mithas TravelCatchwordsCity Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Qatar Airways, Kenya Airways expand codeshare flights to 19 destinations

    Qatar Airways and Kenya Airways have launched codeshare flights to 19 destinations, with plans to add more in the near future.
    20 Oct 2025
    20 Oct 2025
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Passengers can book flights between Nairobi and Doha, connecting to 10 destinations via Hamad International Airport, while Qatar Airways customers gain access to eight destinations within Kenya Airways’ network.

    The codeshare flights will operate from 26 October 2025, with bookings opening on 21 October.

    Qatar Airways chief commercial officer, Thierry Antinori, says the expansion reflects strong collaboration and growing demand: "The recent addition of Qatar Airways’ third daily flight to Nairobi also serves as another cornerstone of this partnership, driven by strong demand from passengers seeking reliable and seamless connectivity."

    Kenya Airways chief commercial and customer officer, Julius Thairu, adds: "This partnership will significantly enhance connectivity across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, expanding our flight offerings and opening up a world of new destinations for our customers."

    Expanded network across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East

    The partnership enables Qatar Airways passengers from over 170 global destinations to reach key Kenya Airways locations, including Lilongwe, Livingstone, Juba, Nampula, Ndola, and Victoria Falls.

    Kenya Airways passengers can now connect to destinations in 10 countries through Hamad International Airport, including Bahrain, Colombo, Islamabad, Karachi, Malé, Tokyo Narita, and Singapore.

    Additionally, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will earn Avios on Kenya Airways-operated codeshare flights.

    Future collaboration areas

    The airlines plan to continue working together on:
    • Codeshares
    • Airport operations
    • Lounges
    • Sustainability initiatives
    • Procurement

    Future phases may extend to network development, cargo operations, and aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul.

    Codeshare destinations

    Kenya Airways codeshares on Qatar Airways routes include Bahrain, Colombo (Sri Lanka), Doha (Qatar), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Islamabad, Karachi (Pakistan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Malé (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Singapore and Tokyo Narita (Japan).

    Qatar Airways codeshares on Kenya Airways routes: include Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Accra (Ghana), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Lilongwe (Malawi), Livingstone (Zambia), Juba (South Sudan), Nampula (Mozambique) and Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe).

    Note: Some flights are subject to government approvals.

    Read more: airline industry, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, air travel, aviation industry, air transport, travel industry, African air travel, tourism and travel, airline partnership
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz