    #BestofBiz 2024: Automotive

    17 Dec 2024
    17 Dec 2024
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2024 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Automotive site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Chinese automotive giant LDV enters South African market04 Apr 2024
    2Suzuki outsells VW: SA's top 5 selling car brands in April 202406 May 2024
    3Hyundai unveils new budget-friendly SUV in South Africa - Aa-isha Hassiem25 Sep 2024
    4New Chinese cars are everywhere – but are they tough? - Nicholas Pillay05 Jul 2024
    5Volkswagen to introduce a new automotive brand29 Apr 2024
    6Ford Ranger XLT: Dominating the roads with power and style - Imran Salie10 Jan 2024
    7F1 heading to Africa, but not South Africa20 Aug 2024
    8Will South Africans buy a R1m Chinese double cab? - Lance Branquinho01 Oct 2024
    9Cape Town's car scene among world's best, new study reveals18 Jul 2024
    10SA classic car market on world map after rare barn find21 May 2024
    11Volkswagen brings new electric SUVs to South Africa - Imran Salie17 Jul 2024
    12‘UP Beetle’: The heritage behind the car that’s generating renewed nostalgia – and online buzz - University of Pretoria19 Sep 2024
    13Our top 10 favourite car brands in SA - CHANGECARS15 May 2024
    14November set to bring higher fuel prices as official announcement looms31 Oct 2024
    15REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor - Imran Salie06 Mar 2024
    16New car brand Jetour launches in SA with affordable, feature-packed SUVs - Aa-isha Hassiem25 Sep 2024
    17SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkies of 2023 - Ryan Bubear25 Jan 2024
    182024 SA Car of The Year winners announced09 May 2024
    19Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign12 Mar 2024
    20South Africans rejoice at fourth fuel price drop03 Sep 2024

    Most-read contributors

    1Billy Tom
    2George Mienie
    3Rikus Blomerus
    4Tarryn Knight
    5Greg Maruszewski

    Most-viewed press offices

    1AutoTrader
    2Kia South Africa
    3Feltex


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property, Retail and Tourism & Travel.

