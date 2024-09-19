Automotive Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopUniversity of PretoriaBizcommunity.comInvibes AdvertisingKia South AfricaAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Automotive Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Automotive

    ‘UP Beetle’: The heritage behind the car that’s generating renewed nostalgia – and online buzz

    Issued by University of Pretoria
    19 Sep 2024
    19 Sep 2024
    Find out how you can win this one-of-a-kind 1967 piece of South African history while supporting students in need.
    Interim Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Themba Mosia
    Interim Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Themba Mosia
    Prof. Mosia and UP students in the 1967 Beetle
    Prof. Mosia and UP students in the 1967 Beetle
    The iconic 1967 “UP Beetle”
    The iconic 1967 “UP Beetle”

    When it comes to the Volkswagen Beetle, it's the stories that stick and make the beloved “Bug” more than just a car. Regardless of the geographical location or language, there’s a sentimentality that is unique to Beetles, so much so that there’s an entire Hollywood movie franchise centred around it (the Love Bug/Herbie movies).

    As an avid collector and proud owner of one of South Africa’s largest Beetle collections, Francois Louw doesn’t only place great value on the cars themselves. “It’s also the stories and little artefacts – such as an old knit blanket draped on an old Beetles’ backseat – that make the car precious,” he says. Louw is also a member of the oldest Beetle-owner club in the country, the Jacaranda Beetle Club. “I try my best to preserve the story… and it goes with the car,” he emphasises.

    As you might know, the one-of-a-kind 1967 model that is up for grabs as part of this year’s UP Giving Campaign holds its own unique #ProudlyUP institutional history and heritage. It was even reported that the vehicle donated by the family of former UP Vice-Chancellor Professor Casper (CH) Rautenbach started trending on social media in Pretoria when the competition was announced.

    The iconic 1967 “UP Beetle” enjoys the status of having been the official vehicle to Prof. Rautenbach, who was UP’s longest-serving VC – for 22 years, from 1948 to 1970.

    As Professor Susan Adendorff, the Director of Facilities Management at UP, explains, Prof. Rautenbach’s love for his Beetle led to a “cult-like” appreciation of the car. “According to a book by Prof. Flip van der Watt which chronicles the life and times of UP VCs from inception to VC Prof. Calie Pistorius (VC from 2001 to 2009), Prof. Rautenbach was short and chunky in stature and was nicknamed Nap, which was short for Napoleon… They say he was small in stature, but larger than life in personality.”

    According to the book, Prof. Rautenbach used his 1967 Beetle as his official vehicle, and when he was asked why he had such a modest vehicle, he said: “I give status to my vehicle; it doesn’t give me status.”

    Prof. Adendorff adds, “Because of his love of Volkswagen at the time, he caused a rush of this cult-like love and appreciation of the vehicle in Pretoria, because everybody wanted a vehicle like his.”

    As Louw and other collectors would attest, the community and familial stories collected through generations as the cars get passed down are what make Beetles a treasure trove of history and heritage.

    Industrial heritage and paying it forward

    Hannes Engelbrecht, a Heritage and Cultural Tourism lecturer in the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at UP, explains that South Africa’s industrial and car-manufacturing sectors also enjoy a significant connection to the Beetle.

    This is thanks to the fact that on 31 August 1951, South Africa’s first VW Beetle rolled off the assembly line at the VW plant in Uitenhage (now Kariega). This historic vehicle, which reportedly retains its original engine, is still around, and is owned by a Dr Johan van Rensburg of Kimberley.

    Of course, at the moment another historic South African VW Beetle is grabbing attention. “This raffle campaign not only celebrates the remarkable legacy of Prof. Rautenbach, but also reflects the University of Pretoria’s enduring commitment to community and support,” says UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Prof. Themba Mosia.

    “We are honoured to offer this iconic Beetle with a rich South African history, and deeply appreciate everyone’s contributions, because no amount is too small.”

    How you can be part of SA’s motoring history

    Buy your raffle ticket here. All proceeds directly support deserving students in need of financial assistance. Raffle ticket/s, starting from as little as R67, will throw your name in the hat for the draw to win the 1967 “UP Beetle”. The raffle is still open, and the final draw will take place on 23 September 2024. You can buy your tickets until 23:59 on 22 September 2024.

    The following tiers of tickets are available for purchase. The higher the tier, the more entries you get:

    Tier 1: Starter pack - R67 = 1 ticket
    Tier 2: Value pack - R100 = 2 tickets
    Tier 3: Power pack - R200 = 5 tickets
    Tier 4: Corporate pack - R6,700 = 110 tickets

    Best of luck!

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    University of Pretoria
    The University of Pretoria (UP) is a seven-campus public university with its largest campus in the heart of Hatfield, the picturesque diplomatic hub of South Africa's capital city. We're proud to stand among the world's leading research universities.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz