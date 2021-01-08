Suzuki outsells VW: SA's top 5 selling car brands in April 2024

Naamsa has released the monthly new car sales figures for April 2024, and the numbers show that South Africa's new car market has surprisingly grown after eight months of decline.

Although the growth is minor, it is still a moment of slight celebration considering the factors affecting the market.

New car sales have increased by 2,2% year-on-year to 38,172 units, which is an increase of 814 units. Export sales recorded a decline of 7,355 units, or 23,9%, to 23,394 units in April 2024 compared to the 30,749 vehicles exported in April 2023.

"Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 30,057 vehicles, an estimated 39,016 units, or 89,9%, represented dealer sales, an estimated 5,0% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 2,7% to the government, and 2,4% to industry corporate fleets," said Naamsa.

The April 2024 new passenger car market at 25,972 units had registered an increase of 1,493 cars, or a gain of 6,1%, compared to the 24,479 new cars sold in April 2023.

Car rental sales accounted for 6,6% of new passenger vehicle sales during the month.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 9,646 units during April 2024 had recorded a decline of 953 units, or a loss of 9,0%, from the 10,599 light commercial vehicles sold during April 2023.

The positive performance in the new vehicle market during April 2024 was a welcomed development along with a full month of no loadshedding, which likely supported business conditions.

Sales for medium and heavy truck segments of the industry reflected a sound performance for April 2024 at 590 units and 1,964 units, respectively, which is an increase of 33 units, or 5,9% from the 557 units sold in April 2023.

In the case of medium commercial vehicles, and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses an increase of 241 vehicles, or 14,0%, compared to the 1,723 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The April 2024 export sales number at 23,394 units reflected a decline of 7,355 vehicles, or 23,9%, compared to the 30,749 vehicles exported in April 2023. For the first four months of 2024 exports were now 9,1% below the corresponding quarter 2023.

Brands with the most number of sales

Suzuki has officially dethroned Volkswagen as the second best-selling car brand in South Africa. It is the first time the local arm of the Japanese-based manufacturer has achieved this feat.

What makes it more spectacular is that Audi is part of the Volkswagen Group, which adds to the company's overall sales. In first place is Toyota as expected.