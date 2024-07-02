South Africa’s car sales surge 7.3%—but exports take a knock

Aggregate domestic new vehicle sales in February 2025 totalled 47,978 units, reflecting an increase of 3,229 units, or a gain of 7.3%, compared to the 44,749 vehicles sold in February 2024, according to Naamsa.

“The 75 basis-point rate cut since September, coupled with expectations of further monetary easing, continued to improve vehicle affordability and stimulate demand,” says Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.

Export sales declined by 4,861 units, or 8.6%, to 34,656 units in February 2025 from the 39,517 vehicles exported in February 2024.

Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 47,978 vehicles, an estimated 40,376 units, or 84,1%, represented dealer sales, while an estimated 11,1% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 2,2% to industry corporate fleets, and 2,5% to government sales.

The February 2025 new passenger car market at 33,757 units had registered an increase of 4,900 cars, or a gain of 17,0%, compared to the 28,857 new cars sold in February 2024.

Car rental sales accounted for a sound 14,6% of new passenger vehicles sales during the month.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses, at 11,802 units in February 2025 recorded a decrease of 1,504 units, or a loss of 11,3%, from the 13,306 light commercial vehicles sold in February 2024.

Sales for the medium and heavy truck segments of the industry showed mixed performance in February 2025. Medium commercial vehicle sales totalled 721 units, reflecting an increase of 76 units, or a gain of 11.8%, compared to the 645 units sold in February 2024.

Heavy truck and bus sales totalled 1,698 units, a decrease of 243 vehicles, or a loss of 12.5%, compared to the 1,941 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

The February 2025 export sales, at 34,656 units, reflected a decrease of 4,861 vehicles, or a loss of 12.3%, compared to the 39,517 vehicles exported in February 2024.