South Africa
Automotive Commercial & Industrial
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Pace Car RentalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA's new vehicle sales surge, but exports slide amid global pressure

    South Africa’s new vehicle market posted its strongest performance since October 2019, with 51,383 units sold in July 2025, up 15.6% from July 2024. The passenger car segment led the surge with 36,248 units, the best monthly result since January 2017.
    4 Aug 2025
    4 Aug 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    Dealer sales accounted for 83.1% of the total, followed by rental industry sales at 11.1%, government sales at 3.1%, and corporate fleets at 2.7%. Light commercial vehicle sales rose 6.9%, while medium commercial vehicle sales climbed 13.9%. Heavy truck and bus sales dipped slightly by 1.3%.

    The performance was supported by lower interest rates, improved electricity stability, and rising consumer confidence. The Reserve Bank’s 25 basis point repo rate cut in July, its third this year, also contributed to a more favourable credit environment.

    Vehicle exports fall amid tariff impact

    While domestic sales gained ground, vehicle exports declined by 1.9% year-on-year in July to 35,379 units. Exports to the United States, historically a key market for locally produced premium models, fell by 82.2% in the first half of 2025 following the imposition of 25% tariffs in April, with an additional 30% general export tariff taking effect from 7 August.

    Despite this, year-to-date exports remain 2.5% above 2024 levels, buoyed by increased demand from other international markets and adjustments by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to redirect supply.

    Trade outlook and industry response

    The US tariff escalation has raised concerns about long-term competitiveness, especially as other countries have secured preferential terms. Without relief, the local industry risks further strain on production volumes and jobs.

    Naamsa said the industry is now focused on expanding regional trade, accelerating the NEV transition strategy, and preparing for the upcoming review of the South African Automotive Masterplan 2035 (SAAM35) and Automotive Production and Development Programme Phase 2 (APDP2).

    Read more: new car sales, NAAMSA
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz