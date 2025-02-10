SA's new car sales off to promising start in 2025

Aggregate domestic new vehicle sales in January 2025, at 46,398 units, reflected an increase of 4,375 units, or a gain of 10,4%, from the 42,023 vehicles sold in January 2024, Naamsa stats show.

Export sales increased by 5,803 units, or 29,7%, to 25,348 units in January 2025 compared to the 19,545 vehicles exported in January 2024.

Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 46,398 vehicles, an estimated 37,799 units, or 81,4%, represented dealer sales, an estimated 14,8% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, 2,2% to industry corporate fleets, and 1,6% to government sales.

The January 2025 new passenger car market at 34,530 units had registered an increase of 5,349 cars, or a gain of 18,3%, compared to the 29,181 new cars sold in January 2024.

Car rental sales accounted for a sound 19,1%, or one out of five new passenger vehicle sales during the month. Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini-buses at 9,901 units during January 2025 had recorded a decrease of 993 units, or a loss of 9,1%, from the 10,894 light commercial vehicles sold during January 2024.

Sales for medium and heavy truck segments of the industry reflected a mixed performance in January 2025 and at 569 units and 1,398 units, respectively, recorded an increase of 59 units, or 11,6% from the 510 units sold in January 2024 in the case of medium commercial vehicles, and, in the case of heavy trucks and buses a decrease of 40 vehicles, or 2,8%, compared to the 1,438 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Mikel Mabasa, naamsa CEO, says:

“Vehicle exports showed promising growth in January 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. The anticipated relaxation of monetary policy in South Africa’s primary export markets is expected to sustain this momentum in the short to medium term.

“However, the trajectory of trade policies under the new US Administration remains uncertain. It’s worth noting that the success and magnitude of US tariffs could have significant spillover effects on South Africa and other markets, potentially leading to increased export revenues and inflation”.