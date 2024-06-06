Ford SA appoints Tarryn Knight as its new head of marketing

Ford South Africa has appointed Tarryn Knight as its head of marketing.

Tarryn Knight | image supplied

With nearly two decades of marketing experience for German passenger and commercial vehicle brands, Knight will lead the strategic direction of Ford’s marketing communications, events and sponsorships, building on the company’s more than 100-year legacy in South Africa and its new product range.

“A lot of work has gone into refreshing and updating our product portfolio over the last two years and redefining the complete customer experience,” Hill says.

“Having achieved year-on-year growth in 2024 in a declining market shows that we’re on the right path, and we will continue driving this strategy forward in 2025. We have no doubt that Tarryn and her marketing team will play an instrumental role in helping raise the bar further this year and beyond.”

Knight joins Ford after almost five years as head of marketing, PR and product at Audi South Africa. Prior to this, she was marketing communications and product manager for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles South Africa.

She also worked as senior brand manager and marketing research manager for Volkswagen Group South Africa.

“Joining the longest-standing vehicle manufacturer in South Africa, and one with such a unique place in the global automotive story, is a proud moment for me,” Knight says.

“In addition to the warm welcome I’ve received into the Ford Family, I’ve already experienced some of the company’s exciting partnerships and incredible CSR projects. I’m looking forward to sharing and growing the Ford brand story even further with my new team.”