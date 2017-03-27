Engen sets road transport safety benchmark with industry-first RTMS certification

Engen Petroleum has been awarded the Road Transport Management System (RTMS) certification, becoming the first and only oil company in South Africa to achieve this certification for its entire national fleet of heavy vehicles.

Image: supplied

Awarded by JC Auditors, the RTMS certification handover ceremony took place on 22 January 2025 at Engen’s KwaZulu-Natal Regional Office, where Bonnie Moyo, national transport and logistics manager, was recognised as a key driver in spearheading Engen’s RTMS journey.

Commitment to safety and best practice

With 18 years of RTMS auditing experience, the JC Auditors team conducted rigorous audits at each of Engen’s regional depots across various provinces, ensuring compliance with stringent safety, operational, and risk management requirements.

According to Oliver Naidoo, managing director of JC Auditors, “Engen’s RTMS certification is a significant milestone, particularly in the transport of dangerous goods. By securing certification across its entire fleet, Engen has demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting safer roads and best practices in fleet management.”

Proven benefits of RTMS certification

RTMS is a voluntary self-regulation standard, supported by the Department of Transport and various key industry associations and stakeholders, focused on enhancing road safety, vehicle maintenance, driver wellness, and load management. Over the past two decades, South African transporters have seen substantial benefits from RTMS certification, including:

Reduction in accidents and incidents



Improved payload optimisation



Enhanced vehicle utilisation, leading to fewer breakdowns



Reduction in high-risk driving behaviours (e.g. unsafe speeds, harsh acceleration/braking)



Minimised driver fatigue through structured monitoring and interventions



Focused preventive maintenance, with case studies showing a notable reduction in crashes

As part of the certification process, JC Auditors applied key South African National Standards (SANS), including SANS 10231, which provides guidelines for the transport of dangerous goods by road and forms a critical part of the assessment.