Engen sets road transport safety benchmark with industry-first RTMS certification
Awarded by JC Auditors, the RTMS certification handover ceremony took place on 22 January 2025 at Engen’s KwaZulu-Natal Regional Office, where Bonnie Moyo, national transport and logistics manager, was recognised as a key driver in spearheading Engen’s RTMS journey.
Commitment to safety and best practice
With 18 years of RTMS auditing experience, the JC Auditors team conducted rigorous audits at each of Engen’s regional depots across various provinces, ensuring compliance with stringent safety, operational, and risk management requirements.
According to Oliver Naidoo, managing director of JC Auditors, “Engen’s RTMS certification is a significant milestone, particularly in the transport of dangerous goods. By securing certification across its entire fleet, Engen has demonstrated exceptional leadership in promoting safer roads and best practices in fleet management.”
Proven benefits of RTMS certification
RTMS is a voluntary self-regulation standard, supported by the Department of Transport and various key industry associations and stakeholders, focused on enhancing road safety, vehicle maintenance, driver wellness, and load management. Over the past two decades, South African transporters have seen substantial benefits from RTMS certification, including:
- Reduction in accidents and incidents
- Improved payload optimisation
- Enhanced vehicle utilisation, leading to fewer breakdowns
- Reduction in high-risk driving behaviours (e.g. unsafe speeds, harsh acceleration/braking)
- Minimised driver fatigue through structured monitoring and interventions
- Focused preventive maintenance, with case studies showing a notable reduction in crashes
As part of the certification process, JC Auditors applied key South African National Standards (SANS), including SANS 10231, which provides guidelines for the transport of dangerous goods by road and forms a critical part of the assessment.