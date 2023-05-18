Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


JC Auditors launches free online safety performance assessment for transport operators

18 May 2023
In a bid to enhance road safety, certification body JC Auditors has unveiled a new initiative offering transport operators complimentary access to an online safety performance assessment tool. The programme specifically aims to aid fleet operators, particularly those with limited resources, in evaluating their overall safety performance. This online assessment would also enable an operator to identify its performance in relation to the Road Transport Management System (RTMS) National Standard.
Source: Supplied | Oliver Naidoo, MD of JCA with traffic officials from North West Province.
Source: Supplied | Oliver Naidoo, MD of JCA with traffic officials from North West Province.

The RTMS is a comprehensive framework designed to improve safety, efficiency, and compliance within the transport industry. It consists of several key pillars, including load management, driver wellness, vehicle maintenance, journey management, and driving behaviour.

The assessment tool comprises a series of carefully crafted questions focusing on the key pillars of RTMS. Operators can complete the online evaluation, the results of which will be available in a report detailing key risks and recommended improvement actions.This feedback empowers operators to identify potential risks and take proactive measures to enhance safety standards within their operations.

Oliver Naidoo, managing director of JC Auditors, highlights the importance of this initiative, saying: "It is vitally important that transport operators - regardless of their fleet size - have access to resources that can help them enhance their safety performance. By providing this online assessment tool for free, we aim to support South African fleets in adopting RTMS and holistically improving road safety and operational performance."

JC Auditors, who have been actively advocating for safe transport operations in the country, took the lead in discussing safe and sustainable road transport during the May Transport Forum they hosted.

Embracing safe systems

Naidoo highlights four crucial outcomes from the event, shedding light on pressing industry issues. "First and foremost," he asserts, "we need to build capacity in SMEs to embrace safety systems as an integral part of business."

The old adage that the strongest chain is only as strong as the weakest link rings true. Serious truck accidents often cause closure of national roads for hours on end – impacting other transporters (many of whom are professional, safety-focused entities), as well as public road users. Such accidents have a negative social impact (fatalities and injuries) and also severely affect the overall cost of transport, contributing to inefficient supply chains which ultimately affect the economy. So, it is in the national interest that we should aim to gradually increase the number of safety-conscious, professional transporter on our roads.

Additionally, Naidoo emphasises the growing need to promote initiatives aimed at changing the driving culture within the industry. Furthermore, it was observed that the transport sector often does not fully optimise telematics capabilities, despite its ability to identify high-risk behaviour- a matter that requires urgent attention. Lastly, he notes the importance of fostering increased stakeholder collaboration in collective efforts to improve fleet safety performance, which emerged as the fourth key takeaway.

RTMS in South Africa

Speaking at the online event, Dr Paul Nordengen, RTMS National Steering Committee chairperson, highlighted the significant advantages witnessed in the heavy vehicle transport sector through the adoption of the RTMS in South Africa. Dr Nordengen also reported on the significant productivity and safety gains observed in the Performance Based Standards (PBS) pilot project.

Dr Nordengen stated: "Companies that have implemented PBS are experiencing a wide range of benefits - including improved road safety, reduced environmental impact, and cost savings."

Annah Ngxeketo, the founder of SMME operator Mamoja Trading & Projects, shared her company's transformative journey in transporting mining products during the event. She noted that, since achieving RTMS compliance, Mamoja has witnessed tangible advantages in its business operations. Challenges such as prolonged downtime, missed vehicle servicing, and driver incidents, have been effectively addressed through RTMS implementation. The company has implemented a comprehensive maintenance schedule plan that undergoes continuous monitoring. Additionally, they conduct route risk assessments, enforce a speeding policy, and ensure drivers are managed in a professional and progressive manner.

"The adoption and implementation of RTMS, as well as other international standards, play a pivotal role in enhancing road safety in South Africa and ensuring the efficient transportation of cargo throughout the country," concludes Naidoo.

NextOptions
Read more: transport industry, transport operators, logistics and transport, transport safety

Related

Source: Supplied
Navigating a green future: How airlines can chart sustainable strategies to stay ahead19 hours ago
Minister says &quot;no&quot; to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains
Minister says "no" to City of Cape Town bid to take over the trains1 day ago
How ESG can benefit supply chain: Making business and environmental sense
How ESG can benefit supply chain: Making business and environmental sense12 May 2023
CILTSA conference to explore future of robots in the warehouse, safe racking
CILTSA conference to explore future of robots in the warehouse, safe racking11 May 2023
Source: Supplied | Wrenelle Stander, CEO, Wesgro
Unlocking the full potential of air cargo to lift economic growth10 May 2023
Data intelligence dashboard launches to improve efficiency of Port of Cape Town
Data intelligence dashboard launches to improve efficiency of Port of Cape Town10 May 2023
Logistics property firm Equites explores sale of UK business
Logistics property firm Equites explores sale of UK business9 May 2023
Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect
Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect9 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz