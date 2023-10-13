Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfricaScope/GeoScopeOnPoint PRSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Launches & Reviews Review South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    6 Mar 2024
    6 Mar 2024
    Ford’s bakkie offering on local shores is steadily increasing. Soon the Blue Oval will introduce the Ranger Platinum and Ranger Tremor in South Africa, both of which will be built locally as with the other models in the Ranger lineup.
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

    And if you have been living under a rock, the Ford Ranger is the first bakkie to win the coveted South African Car of the Year award. Topping the impressive lineup of this formidable bakkie at the moment is the monstrously powerful Raptor, which has recently been nominated for an award in the Performance category of the aforementioned accolades.

    I give the Raptor a description of powerful because it is at the moment the fastest bakkie in South Africa and the quickest to do the 0-100km sprint. This is an impressive feat considering the wide array of bakkies on offer in our country. For long the first-generation Volkswagen Amarok was the most powerful followed by the Jeep Gladiator.

    Review: Ford Ranger Wildtrak
    Review: Ford Ranger Wildtrak

      14 Nov 2023

    On test, the Raptor feels as powerful as its numbers suggest. A flat foot on the accelerator pedal propels the Raptor forward in an impressive manner for a vehicle of its size, and to top this off a nice roar is emits from a set of twin exhaust pipes, which also visually gives the Raptor a sportier look. These exhaust pipes are electronically controlled and four selectable modes are available for different notes: Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Baja. One can select one of these options from the steering wheel.

    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

    The power of the Raptor is attributed to a 3l twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine that delivers 292kW and 583Nm. Mated to this engine is a 10-speed automatic transmission.

    Ford Ranger XLT: Dominating the roads with power and style
    Ford Ranger XLT: Dominating the roads with power and style

      10 Jan 2024

    To match its power is its road presence. The Raptor has flared-out wheel arches and the word ‘Ford’ in bold letters across its grill, extending from one C-lamp headlight to the other. Upping the rugged aesthetic on this sporty model are 17-inch all-terrain tyres that make driving over small potholes a breeze. These visual cues make the Raptor more distinguishable from its Ranger siblings and do a great job of aligning with its power outputs.

    Red finishes adorn the Raptor's interior against black leather seats on the headrests, around the air vents, gear lever, and steering wheel. If drivers and occupants were not aware that they were driving a Raptor, the name is etched into the steering wheel and on the front seats. Smack bang in the middle of the dashboard lies a 12-inch infotainment screen with Ford's Sync 4A. A nice touch to the Raptor is a red centre marking on the steering wheel along with titanium shift paddles that feel good to touch.

    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

    The cabin of the Raptor provides a decent amount of space for its driver and front passenger. Rear passengers that are tall (above 1.85m), however, will feel some squeeze for head leg room.

    In the drive capability department, I found the Raptor to be well-equipped. The latest generation of the Raptor has a four-wheel drive system with an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed transfer case, combined with front and rear locking differentials. Seven drive modes are also on offer: Normal, Sport, Slippery, Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud/Ruts, and Baja.

    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor
    REVIEW: The awe-inspiring Ford Ranger Raptor

    Trail Control Technology, which is like cruise control for off-roading, comes with the Raptor as well.

    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model
    Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model

      13 Oct 2023

    When it comes to suspension, the Raptor has lightweight aluminium upper and lower control arms, long travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt’s link rear end. The other reason bumps and potholes are no match for this vehicle is down to Fox Live Valve dampers.

    Fuel wise the Raptor disappointed with figures reaching up 17l per 100kn when driving hard and unforgiving. With eco-driving practices, it can come down to the 13l per 100km range and maybe even lower, which is more respectable. Overall, the Raptor is one thirsty beast.

    Price: R1,149,700.

    Read more: Ford, Ford South Africa, bakkies, Ford Ranger, Imran Salie
    NextOptions

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

      Related

      South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
      South Africa's new car sales slump continues into February 2024
       7 hours
      Mazda pulls the plug on local bakkie offering amidst fierce market competition
      Mazda pulls the plug on local bakkie offering amidst fierce market competition
      7 hours
      Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
      Ford SA expands educational literacy initiative with R1.36m annual grant
      28 Feb 2024
      Honda launches new Elevate SUV to drive local sales
      Honda launches new Elevate SUV to drive local sales
       27 Feb 2024
      EVs can be home backup power solutions and play a crucial role in the smart grid. Source: Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash
      EVs could be the heart of SA’s smart grid dreams
       14 Feb 2024
      Deadline today for university funding in South Africa
      Deadline today for university funding in South Africa
       31 Jan 2024
      Toyota puts a pause on Hilux, Land Cruiser shipments amid engine concerns
      Toyota puts a pause on Hilux, Land Cruiser shipments amid engine concerns
       30 Jan 2024
      SA&#x2019;s best-selling double-cab bakkies of 2023
      SA’s best-selling double-cab bakkies of 2023
       25 Jan 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz