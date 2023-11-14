Review: Ford Ranger Wildtrak

The Ford Ranger has come a long way in South Africa since its introduction in the country.

In the present year, the Ranger has become the first bakkie to win the coveted Car of the Year Award. Adding to the success of this vehicle, Ford has smartly added more models to the local Ranger lineup.

The Ranger Widtrak X launched locally this year, and just recently Ford announced that the Ranger Tremor and Platinum models will join the lineup in 2024.

We drove the Ranger Wildtrak in the double cab body style with 4WD over a period of seven days, testing it in urban locations as well as on surfaces that require more capability. We like to factor in the ease with which bakkies and bigger vehicles can move around urban areas where there are narrow roads and sometimes tight parking spots.

So with the Wildtrak, we made sure to try out parking in the CBD of Cape Town. Parking wasn’t difficult, and this is largely thanks to the 360-degree camera, which can honestly feel like a lifesaver when you are pressed for time and quickly need to squeeze a large bakkie into a parking bay.

Next, we tested what it’s like to drive in urban surroundings and found that the 3l V6 diesel provides more than enough power (the WIldtrak outputs are 184kW of power and 600Nm of torque). The suspension is softer and more supple than its more adventurous Wildtrak X brother. Using its 4WD setting, the Wildtrak was able to handle driving on sand and gravel roads with dexterity, which confirms that it's not only luxurious but also adventure-ready when needed. Its 10-gear automatic gearbox is quick to shift and is responsive in higher revs, particularly when doing an uphill climb at a pace.

The exterior of the Wildtrak is much the same across the lineup, only subtle nuances differentiate each other. Our test unit in Cyber Orange is a standout, quite literally. We like the colour, it's definitely eye-catching in a good way. Other than the monstrous Raptor, the Willdtraks are the only other model in the range that gets people looking and talking.

The C-shape headlamps that flank the Blue Oval emblem are ever-present, especially at night. It has 18-inch alloy wheels in grey and flared-out wheel arches. At the back 'Ranger' is indented in bold letters.

The inside of the Wildtrak is refined. Cyber Orange stitch is found throughout the cabin which stands out against the black dashboard and seats. 'Wildtrak' is also written in Cyber Orange colour on the two front seats.

The focal point of the interior is the massive 12-inch LED touchscreen. To the right of this is a high-definition-looking 8-inch digital cluster. Below the touchscreen is an area for wireless charging. The build quality of all components is decent.

When it comes to features and safety, the Wildtrak is equipped with pre-collision assist, post-collision braking, blind spot information system with trailer coverage, cross traffic alert and lane keeping system with road edge detection.

Additional features include evasive steer assist, reverse brake Assist, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring, as well as Active Park Assist 2.0. Maximum towing capacity 3,500kg braked.

Included as standard with the Ford Willdtrak is a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000 km or annually, whichever occurs first.

Overall, the Wildtrak is a worthy contender for best the double cab bakkie in the local market. It's a refined bakkie definitely, hence the price tag. Matching the refinement is pure power and great driving capability for both off-road and on-road.

Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans for up to eight years or 165,000 km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000 km, while the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.