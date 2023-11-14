Should provenance matter in car sales?

In the automotive world, provenance has extended beyond just ownership, as it can. Artworks and manuscripts have to sit idly in palatial homes enjoyed only by one’s eyes. Cars, on the other hand, can be driven and raced. And they most definitely should. We are firm believers, here at Double Apex, that cars should be driven as much as possible. It is, after all, why they were created. Ironically, driving cars too much usually tends to lower their value, but we’ll discuss that another time.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...