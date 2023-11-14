Industries

    Should provenance matter in car sales?

    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    Should provenance matter when it comes to car sales? It's a question that has crossed our minds many times over the years and a few more times in recent months. This occurred mostly while reading mainstream automotive websites and/or advertisements for classic or sports cars. Provenance is defined as the history of ownership of a valued object or work of art or literature. Of course, some cars are among the most valuable things one can buy these days. A classic Mercedes-Benz sold for a staggering $143m (yes million) last year. You can learn more about the car from the record-breaking sale at this link.
    Should provenance matter in car sales?

    In the automotive world, provenance has extended beyond just ownership, as it can. Artworks and manuscripts have to sit idly in palatial homes enjoyed only by one’s eyes. Cars, on the other hand, can be driven and raced. And they most definitely should. We are firm believers, here at Double Apex, that cars should be driven as much as possible. It is, after all, why they were created. Ironically, driving cars too much usually tends to lower their value, but we’ll discuss that another time.

    Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

    Source

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/

