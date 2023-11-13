Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Tiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Mercedes-Benz accelerates SA's EV landscape with over 100 new charging hubs

    Imran SalieBy Imran Salie
    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has announced that it will be making an investment of R40m in South Africa to create additional electric vehicle charging stations across the country in collaboration with Chargify.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The Three-Pointed Star aims to build 127 charging stations in two phases. Phase 1 is scheduled to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Following this, Phase 2 is set to begin at the end of Q1 2024, with the goal of reaching completion ideally by the end of the same year.

    During the first phase, R15m will be used to build 67 charging stations. In the second phase, an amount of R25m is earmarked for 60 stations, which will bring the total to 127.

    When it comes to whether the stations will be AC or DC, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mark Raine, told Bizcommunity that an 80/20 split has been allocated for Phase 1 with 80% of the chargers being AC and 20% being DC.

    "Phase 2 will have a higher DC share relative to Phase 1. In terms of distribution, we have DC chargers installed and planned for across the country including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Mthatha, Richards Bay and the Kruger," Raine said.

    Mercedes-Benz local boss urges South Africa to speed up EV shift
    Mercedes-Benz local boss urges South Africa to speed up EV shift

      19 Oct 2023

    MBSA said the stations will be built in strategic key areas in the country. These areas are the main routes between metropolitan areas, which include airports, shopping malls, restaurant hubs, private hospitals, strategic expansion sites, residential estates and small towns throughout South Africa.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "With this installation, an EV driver can now travel from Durban to Cape Town; Woodhill Estate and Country Club; Da Vinci Hotel in Sandton; Champagne Castle in Drakensberg; Highwaymans in Pilgrims Rest; Courtyard Sandton, and Silvermist Wine Estate.

    "Other locations, such as Plettenberg Hotel, Wilderness Hotel, Swartberg Hotel in Prince Albert, and Karoo Junction Mall in Beaufort West to name a few are currently in the installation phase," MBSA said in a press statement. Other locations included on the planned grid are BT Ngebs Mall and Mayfair Hotel in Mthatha.

    ESD programme and job creation

    Raine said MBSA seeks to increase economic activity within the automotive supply chain and bring about transformation in the industry with this investment. "To this effect, Chargify works in partnership with local service providers to carry out installation work across all nine provinces. This contributes to locational job creation and community development," he said.

    #StartupStory: Zimi Charge speeds up EV charging infrastructure accessibility in SA
    #StartupStory: Zimi Charge speeds up EV charging infrastructure accessibility in SA

      31 Oct 2022

    "The partnership with Chargify not only gives us the opportunity to grow the share of the local EV charging network but also reaffirms Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s ambition to expand its enterprise and supplier development (ESD) portfolio. Our ESD programme is aimed at making a real and lasting impact towards the transformation of the country through the creation of sustainable and meaningful jobs."

    South Africa's most extensive EV public charging network

    MBSA said it's actively working to build South Africa's most extensive EV public charging network along with Chargify.

    "By fostering relationships with sites across the country and establishing professional partnerships, Chargify is contributing to the growth of this network. Mercedes-Benz South Africa and Chargify are creating a landscape of EV chargers to support the EV revolution and ensuring the network's smooth operation by collaborating with operational partners like GridCars. Notably, all Mercedes-Benz EQ customers will benefit from a 10% discount when charging via the Chargify network," the luxury carmaker said.

    Read more: Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Mercedes-Benz, electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging stations, EV charging stations, EVs, Imran Salie, Mark Raine
    NextOptions
    Imran Salie
    Imran Salie

    About Imran Salie

    Bizcommunity Editor: Automotive, Entrepreneurship, Education

      Related

      Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
      Ford announces R5.2bn local investment for hybrid bakkie production
       9 Nov 2023
      Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
      Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
       8 Nov 2023
      Tesla rival BYD to expand to the Eastern Cape
      Tesla rival BYD to expand to the Eastern Cape
      1 Nov 2023
      WCED, Wesgro launch new initiative to spark educational innovation and investment in the region
      WCED, Wesgro launch new initiative to spark educational innovation and investment in the region
       31 Oct 2023
      Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
      Review: Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge Single Motor Plus
       30 Oct 2023
      #BehindTheBrandManager: Behind the wheel of Isuzu SA's marketing: An interview with Ziphindiwe Ngcobo
      #BehindTheBrandManager: Behind the wheel of Isuzu SA's marketing: An interview with Ziphindiwe Ngcobo
       26 Oct 2023
      #StartupMentoring: Samantha Coom's remarkable journey from corporate success to thriving entrepreneurship
      #StartupMentoring: Samantha Coom's remarkable journey from corporate success to thriving entrepreneurship
       24 Oct 2023
      Takealot launches an electric truck fleet
      Takealot launches an electric truck fleet
      23 Oct 2023
      Must read
      Diseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
      AgricultureDiseases on farms in South Africa: Recent outbreaks point to weaknesses in the system
       12 minutes
      NSFAS applications open next week
      EducationNSFAS applications open next week
      18 hours
      Source: Supplied.
      HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
      20 hours
      Source:
      FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
       21 hours
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz