XPress rolls out SA’s first all-EV courier operation

A new courier service, XPress, has launched in Gauteng with a fleet made up entirely of electric vehicles — a first for South Africa. The company promises next-day deliveries for R99, and currently services Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Backed by decades of logistics experience

XPress is a new venture by Special Envoy, a logistics provider with more than 40 years of experience transporting freight across the mining and industrial sectors in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The new offering is designed to handle overnight deliveries for business and individual clients, with a focus on reliability, efficiency and sustainability.

Built around electric vehicles from day one

The company’s delivery fleet currently consists of modified BYD Dolphin electric vehicles. Each unit has been customised for cargo by removing rear and passenger seats to create space similar to a panel van.

According to co-owner Alex Staniland, the fleet offers a range of over 400km on a full charge, with the added benefit of lower running costs and a cleaner environmental footprint.

Digital-first features and instant parcel collection

In addition to real-time tracking through the XPress website, the service includes a “Bring It” feature for on-the-spot parcel collection. This allows customers to scan a QR code to send packages instantly, without paperwork or traditional waybills.

Expansion plans already underway

Staniland says early traction has proven the business case, and there are already discussions to expand the service to Durban, Cape Town and Nelspruit. The company is also exploring the addition of smaller EVs, such as the BYD Seagull, for intra-city deliveries.

A shift towards sustainable last-mile delivery

With the rise of e-commerce and urban deliveries, XPress positions itself as a cleaner alternative to traditional courier fleets. The move also reflects a broader shift within the logistics industry towards electric vehicles — despite South Africa’s slower EV adoption rate compared to global markets.