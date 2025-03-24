Automotive Fuel & Energy
    Automotive Fuel & Energy

    BYD unveils ultra-fast EV charging, matching petrol refueling speeds

    On 17 March BYD introduced the groundbreaking Super e-Platform, a next-generation EV architecture featuring ultra-fast charging batteries, a high-performance 30,000 RPM motor, and advanced silicon carbide (SiC) power chips.
    24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    
    Source: Unsplash

    The platform upgrades the core electric components, achieving a charging power of one megawatt (1000kW) and a peak charging speed of 2km per second, making it the fastest for mass-produced vehicles - five minutes of charging for 400km of range.

    The Super e-Platform also delivers a single-module single-motor power of 580kW and a top speed of over 300km/h. It will first be available on the Han L and Tang L, which are now open for pre-order in China.

    Despite advancements in EV technology, "charging anxiety" is still a major concern. Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, candidly stated at the launch event, "The ultimate solution is to make charging as quick as refuelling a gasoline car."

    Megawatt flash charging, 'matching refuelling speeds'

    To achieve this, ultra-high voltage and current are necessary. The newly launched Super e-Platform is the world's first mass-produced "full-domain 1000V high-voltage architecture" for passenger vehicle. It brings the battery, motor, power supply, air conditioning, and other components up to 1000V.

    BYD has also officially launched the "Flash Charging Battery." From the positive to the negative electrode, it has built ultra-fast ion channels, reducing the battery's internal resistance by 50%. The charging current reaches 1000A, and the charging rate achieves 10C, both of which are world records.

    With the support of ultra-high voltage (1000V) and ultra-high current (1000A), BYD "Flash Charging Battery" can achieve the world's largest mass-produced charging power of 1 megawatt (1000kW).

    The Megawatt Flash Charging enables the world's highest peak charging speed of "one second for 2km", providing users with an ultimate charging experience.

    The Han L equipped with the Flash Charging Battery can achieve 400kms of range with just five minutes of charging. In the past, refuelling a gasoline car took five to eight minutes; now, for the same range, electric vehicles also take only five to eight minutes to charge, ultimately making the charging time as short as the refuelling time.

