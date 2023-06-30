Automotive Dealers
    Automotive Dealers

    Chinese EV giant BYD rolls out new models in South Africa

    Chinese automotive company BYD has launched several new vehicles in the local market, which include the Shark 6, Sealion 6, and Sealion 7. BYD is the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world and is the main rival of currently embattled Tesla.
    8 Apr 2025
    8 Apr 2025
    The BYD Shark 6 | image supplied
    The BYD Shark 6 | image supplied

    With the introduction of Shark 6 in the local market, the Ford Ranger has been dethroned as the fastest double-cab bakkie in the country.

    The Shark 6 is a plug-in hybrid model, boasting dual fuel and electric power modes with a range of 670km under the WLTP conditions, alongside a pure EV endurance of 85km.

    It has a 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, making a combined power output of 321kW (approximately and a torque of 650Nm.

    The Sealion 6 is designed as the perfect family SUV, while the Sealion 7 is a sport-coupe SUV, making it BYD’s fourth pure electric model in South Africa.

    The Sealionn 7's rear motor can run at speeds of up to 23,000rpm, making it one of the world's fastest electric motors in mass production, according to BYD. It is equipped with BYD's Blade battery and offers 82.56kWh battery capacity, with a maximum WLTP range of 482km.

    “We are thrilled to introduce the BYD Shark, Sealion 6, and Sealion 7 to South Africa,” said Steve Chang, managing director of BYD Auto SA.

    “These vehicles reflect BYD’s commitment to technological innovation, sustainability, and excellence. With this launch, we are offering South African consumers a new level of performance, efficiency, and smart mobility solutions.”

    “In total, BYD currently offers six models in the South African market. In 2023, the Atto 3 was first launched to the market, followed by the Dolphin hatchback and the dynamic Sealsedan. The newly launched models complete BYD's PHEVs and EVs dual-product strategy in the South African market,” said BYD.

