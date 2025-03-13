Subscribe & Follow
Trending
South Africa to incentivise local EV production
The country is the largest automotive manufacturing hub in sub-Saharan Africa, hosting brands such as Toyota, Ford, Isuzu, Volkswagen and Mercedes, among others.
The industry has said that government incentives and policy interventions will encourage original equipment manufacturers to invest more in the production of electric vehicles in the country.
South Africa released its Electric Vehicles White Paper in 2023, outlining the country's strategy to transition the automotive industry from primarily producing internal combustion engine vehicles to a mix that includes electric vehicles by 2035.
In its annual budget review, the treasury said the department of trade and industry in partnership with the department of mineral resources, planned to approve and implement a regional critical minerals strategy, without giving a timeline.
Critical minerals such as copper, cobalt and lithium are needed for the production of products like electric vehicle batteries and solar panels, and are key to the world's energy transition.
The treasury said R1bn was being set aside over the medium term for the industrial development support programme, an incentive scheme that aims to increase participation and investment in infrastructure by firms in selected manufacturing sectors such as automotive.
"The purpose of the incentive is to enhance the local production and assembly of new-energy vehicles, batteries and projects focused on operational efficiency and competitiveness in new manufacturing projects," the treasury added.
The incentive is expected to attract R30bn in investment from the private sector, it added.
Related
VW ID.Every1 concept is a precursor to small EVs from the brand 6 Mar 2025 Electric vehicles in Africa: what’s needed to grow the sector MJ (Thinus) Booysen, Joubert Van Eeden 11 Feb 2025 Can SA speed up its EV transition to combat record-high emissions? Joubert Roux 10 Dec 2024 South Africa switches on its first solar EV charging station 28 Nov 2024 SA’s MellowVans brings mobile EV stores to African telcos 6 Nov 2024 MTBPS: Godongwana urged to back EV shift with renewable-powered charging infrastructure 29 Oct 2024 REVIEW: Volvo EX30, a power-packed EV with style Imran Salie 7 Oct 2024 South Africa unveils its first electric minibus taxi 2 Oct 2024
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/