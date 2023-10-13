Ford SA launches new Wildtrak X model

The Wildtrak X is the latest member of the Ford Ranger family. Positioned as a more off-road-oriented version of the Ranger Wildtrak, the Wildtrak X is priced at R1,013,000.

“The Ranger Wildtrak range has been immensely popular in South Africa for more than a decade due to its trend-setting style, peerless status, innovative suite of driver assistance technologies and exceptional performance,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for marketing at Ford South Africa.

“With the Wildtrak X we’re giving this prized nameplate a more muscular character and even greater off-road capability, enabling our customers to push the boundaries of an active, outdoor lifestyle.”

The launch of the Ranger Wildtrak X marks the first introduction of Ford’s Trail Turn Assist, which works in four-wheel drive off-road conditions (in 4H and 4L) to reduce the turning radius by up to 25%.

This complements the Trail Control, first seen on the new Ranger Raptor, which manages the vehicle’s acceleration and braking in challenging terrain.

It has a 30mm wider stance to provide a 'more stable footprint off-road', while ground clearance has risen by 26mm.

To achieve this boost in both track width and ground clearance, Ford engineers fitted new-design 17-inch alloys wrapped in 265/70 R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres with bold white lettering. It is also equipped with Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers.

The Ranger Wildtrak X also introduces Ford’s new Flexible Rack System, which is available as an option. It consists of two main components: a sliding load rack that can be locked into five positions along the length of the load bed, and folding roof racks that store inside the roof rails when not in use.

It is the first Ranger 2.0L Bi-Turbo model to be available with Ford’s on-demand four-wheel drive system that offers four modes.

Externally, the Wildtrak X gets a multitude of new design features:

New off-road grille with integrated auxiliary driving lights and Cyber Orange accent

Enthusiast-rated steel bash plate Cast aluminium side steps

Wildtrak X badges on the front doors and tailgateBlack Ford oval badges front and rear Distinctive black ‘Wiltdrak’ lettering across the bonnet Asphalt black finish for the grille surround, bumper H-bar, wheel lip mouldings, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles and rear bumper

Included as standard is Ford Protect comprising a four-year/120,000km warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty. The recommended service interval is 15,000 km or annually, whichever occurs first.