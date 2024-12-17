VW Plant Kariega caps mixed 2024 with production record

Volkswagen ended 2024 on a high note, by celebrating its all-time production record of 167,084 vehicles. This is the highest number of vehicles produced at the Kariega plant since the first Beetle rolled off the line 73 years ago. The new record eclipses the previous production record of 161,954 vehicles, which was achieved in 2019.

Of the 167,084 vehicles produced, 131,485 units were Polos which are exported to over 30 global markets and 35,599 vehicles were Polos and Polo Vivos for the local market.

“This milestone must be attributed to the dedication and diligence of our 4 000 employees and the unwavering support of our customers and stakeholders,” said Ulrich Schwabe, VWGA production director.

“As we continue to expand our footprint both locally and globally, we remain focused on innovation, sustainability, and delivering quality products which meet the needs of our diverse markets.”

Renewed investment

The new production record comes at a time of continued investment in VW’s production infrastructure, employees and product offerings.

In April 2024, VW announced a R4bn investment into the Kariega Plant for the introduction of a third model, to be built alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo from 2027.

2024 has been a good year for Plant Kariega. In October 2024, the plant recorded its highest number of units produced in a single month with 16 597 units, exceeding the previous record of 16,453 vehicles set in October 2019 when the previous production record was achieved.

Plant Kariega is the sole supplier of the Polo GTI for global markets.

In July 2024, the plant became the sole supplier of the Polo for European and Asia Pacific markets.