Audi SA and Ogilvy team up to create new AI-powered ad campaign

Audi South Africa has teamed up with Ogilvy SA and local AI specialists Monkey Donkey to introduce a new advertising campaign to accompany the introduction of its new range of special edition car models that have been designed specifically for the South African market.

Image supplied

The campaign launched recently across Audi South Africa’s digital media channels, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

"The campaign sets itself apart by using AI-generated content to help envision the special edition owners’ world. From intricate details such as black grilles, sleek chrome accents to stunning matrix LED headlights, every aspect of the campaign was crafted with AI, with only a few vehicle shots being the exception," says Audi SA.

"Audi's vision has always been to push the boundaries of technology and innovation in the automotive industry," says Riaan van Wyk, Ogilvy's head of creative. "With this campaign, we have embarked on a journey to explore the intersection of creativity and AI."

“Employing AI was similar to perfecting an art piece through multiple drafts. It’s a process of trial and error, a series of considered and crafted instructions with multiple iterations that finally lead to the perfect image – done repeatedly,” Van Wyk adds.

New special editions

The special edition options span Audi’s core model ranges and are named Urban Edition and Black Edition.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest advertising campaign, 'A Curated Collection inspired by Audi’, which marks a significant milestone for Audi South Africa," says Tarryn Knight, head of product, marketing and PR at Audi South Africa.

"By harnessing the capabilities of AI, we are reaffirming our commitment to innovation and setting new standards in automotive marketing."