New Audi SA head of aftersales appointed

Audi South Africa has announced the appointment of Ashley Reddy as its new head of aftersales and dealer network management. "Reddy brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having spent 15 years in various leadership positions within the automotive industry," says Audi SA.

From left to right: Ashley Reddy, head of aftersales and dealer network management; Sascha Sauer; head of Audi SA; Asif Hoosen, head of sales and planning; and Tarryn Knight, head of marketing, product and PR | image supplied

With a focus on aftersales and dealer development, Reddy's background includes experience in parts sales, pricing strategies, customer service, warranty management and business process improvement. Her leadership skills have been honed through years of involvement in strategy implementation, forecasting, cashflow management and project execution.

Her career began in the automotive industry as an assistant accountant at BMW before transitioning into sales at Hyundai. Most recently, she served as the general manager for aftersales at Mercedes-Benz Vans, where she led significant initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and drive business growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley Reddy to Audi South Africa,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa. “Her extensive experience and proven track record make her a valuable addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers and dealer network."

“I am absolutely delighted to join Audi South Africa. It’s a brand that resonates with my personal mantra of continuous improvement. I look forward to a great partnership with the Audi dealer network and to driving the business to continued success,” adds Reddy.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Reddy is passionate about inspiring young professionals, particularly in the aftersales sector where women are underrepresented. She dedicates her time to mentoring and empowering individuals, finding it both fulfilling and rewarding.

“Ashley’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Audi SA as the company strengthens its position in the market and drives innovation in the automotive industry,” concludes Sauer.