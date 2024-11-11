Automotive Events & Shows
    Local buyer pays R4.5m for a rare Audi, with proceeds supporting SA youth

    11 Nov 2024
    11 Nov 2024
    The only Audi RS 6 Avant GT in Africa, which is number 74 in global production of 660 units, has recently been auctioned by Audi South Africa for R4.5m.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology, a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing the quality of mathematics and physical science education among South African youth, particularly in township schools and rural areas to enable them to pursue STEM-related careers.

    Founded in 2005, Kutlwanong is focused on nurturing a talent pool of professionals pursuing careers in critical fields such as commerce, engineering, science, mining, technology, and mathematics.

    “This extraordinary donation by Audi South Africa means so much,” says Tumelo Mabitsela, CEO of Kutlwanong.

    “The funds we’ve received will go toward further supporting our work to assist students to pursue STEM careers. This will ensure that South African youth participate in, and are equipped for, the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

    “The RS 6 Avant GT is an iconic vehicle that embodies the soul of Audi,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

    “This car showcases meticulous craftsmanship and a design inspired by the legendary 1989 Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car, telling a story of rich heritage and engineering prowess.

    “Our support for Kutlwanong aligns perfectly with Audi’s commitment to progress,” adds Sauer. “By investing in the next generation of inventors, scientists and engineers, we ensure that the legacy of innovation continues,” says Sauer.

    Car, Science and Technology, Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Audi South Africa, Sascha Sauer
