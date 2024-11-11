City smart. Adventure at heart.

Get ready to redefine your journey with the all-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door. This larger, more versatile sibling of the iconic Jimny 3-Door has been designed for those who value city sophistication and crave rugged exploration.

Performance prowess

The Jimny 5-Door is your ticket to adventure, powered by a 1.5L engine that delivers impressive torque and exceptional fuel efficiency. Whether navigating urban streets or tackling rugged terrain, this vehicle has the muscle to handle it all.

Off-road adventures await

From rocky paths to muddy roads, the Jimny 5-Door ensures you explore with confidence and ease. With its ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system and ample ground clearance, this vehicle is built to conquer the wildest trails.

City-smart features

Inside, the Jimny 5-Door offers comfort and connectivity. Its 7” touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keeps you connected on every journey. Enjoy your playlists, navigate easily, and stay in touch - all at your fingertips.

The perfect city drive and weekend warrior ride

The all-new Suzuki Jimny 5-Door isn’t just a vehicle; it’s a lifestyle choice for families and adventure seekers alike. With a spacious interior, it’s the ideal companion for weekend getaways or daily commutes.

Ready for the best of both worlds?

The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door is now available from R6,199 per month, including a 4-year/60,000 km service plan. Visit your nearest Suzuki dealer to book a test drive or go to www.suzukiauto.co.za.



