WomensMonth: From challenges to triumphs: Cristine Knight's role in transforming Suzuki SA

Cristine Knight is currently the national sales manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa. Her story starts with working as a sales executive in retail in 1999. From there she has worked her way up to her boardroom floor. She has mastered the art of used car management, cracked the code on F&I, and led teams as a new car manager, DP, and DSC.

Cristine Knight

"Now, as a national manager, I’m focused on guiding my team to success and continuing to build on what I’ve learned. With every step, I’ve turned challenges into triumphs, proving that with determination and passion, there’s no limit to what can be achieved," says Knight.

What are some of the key lessons you've learned throughout your progression from a sales executive to national sales manager?

I think one of the most important lessons I have learned is not to take things personally. Although clear goals and a plan are important, be open to opportunities you may not have thought of. You need to be fluid and resilient. Reputation in our industry is key – guard it well.

The most important attributes are to be grateful and humble, you will never be bigger than the industry. Take time to empower and encourage people around you. There is so much power in watching people thrive under your guiding hand.

The automotive sales landscape has evolved significantly since you started in 1999. How have you adapted your strategies to keep up with these changes?

The thing about the automotive industry is that not a single day will be the same as the previous one. The people who work in the industry are diverse and incredibly interesting.

Therein is the magic, it becomes like an addiction. You learn to think on your feet and embrace challenges as opportunities. Every single person you interact with can teach you something, whether it’s a technical thing or simply a life lesson. My main strategy is to try and listen more than I speak.

What trends do you see shaping the future of automotive sales in South Africa, and how is Suzuki SA preparing for them?

There is a massive shift from traditional face-to-face sales to digital platform sales. Recent events with Covid laid down new rules of engagement.

While there remains a need for the typical dealership sales team and structure, we believe that if you do not have a digital team coupled with your business you will be dead in the water.

At an OEM level, we have an entire team dedicated to generating, nurturing and maintaining leads which we filter into our dealer network. In terms of what consumers will purchase, my sentiment is they will keep looking for that one car that they can do more with and that costs the least. We remain perfectly positioned in that camp.

How have you maintained your drive and passion throughout your career?

I would love to sit here and tell you that I’ve always had drive and passion in this industry but that would definitely be a lie. The industry can be brutal and rejection is almost around every corner.

Most importantly you need to know your worth and make certain that you own your space. Remind yourself daily who or what you get up for every morning. Take time for yourself. Read more books, and if all else fails drink more wine.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, how do you reflect on your experiences as a woman in the automotive industry?

There have been many moments when I was spoken to as if I were a child or an inferior human. I learned to love those – because therein lay my strength.

Once someone has underestimated you, the battle is already yours. It’s a constant learning curve to deal with many strong personalities and egos – but I never lost sight of the reason I got up every morning and looking back now, I can tell you that only the happy moments feature.

What message do you have for other women aspiring to leadership roles in sales or the automotive industry?

The motor industry has opened up a world of opportunities for me, I’ve bought houses and gone on holidays around the world. Seen and experienced things I never dreamed possible. I love the speed at which it moves, the beat of its heart.

As a woman, I think we are more in tune with the rhythm of situations. It’s important to maintain your identity as a woman and not try to compete with the men. You are unique and your perspective is totally different from 90% of the people in that room. Trust your instincts.

How do you see the role of women evolving in the automotive sales sector, and what can be done to encourage more women to pursue careers in this field?

Currently, we are still the minority in the industry. My feeling is that this will grow not only because we are women but also because we are capable. Some of the best service managers I know have been women.

If women can share their successes in forums such as these with honesty, other women will realise they can carve their path to financial independence. With grit, anything is possible for anyone!