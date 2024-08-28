WomensMonth: How Mmapuleng Makume rose to HR manager at Suzuki SA

Mmapuleng Makume's journey to becoming an HR manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa began with a realisation of her natural strengths in conflict resolution, coaching, learning, and development, all of which are attributes aligned with HR management.

Mmapuleng Makume

Makume completed a diploma in HR management at Pretoria Technikon and later a Btech in HR management at Unisa. She also completed a postgraduate qualification in business management.

"Fortunately, networking with HR lecturers during my years of study helped me land various recruitment and training administration roles from 2001 that soon led me to my first HR practitioner role in HR consultancy and later joined South African Airways Technical Division (under LGM South Africa at the time) as an HR generalist," says Makume.

Working for a large organisation in the aviation sector then initially opened up various opportunities for her.

"In 2007 I joined Suzuki Auto SA as an HR generalist and was later appointed as HR manager have since not looked back. The early exposure and experience in HR have very much influenced my own values, approach to HR and views towards leadership qualities based on professionalism, compassion, inclusion and an element of fun when it comes to employee engagement in the 16 years I have been with the company," says Makume.

What aspects of your role as HR manager do you find most rewarding, and what are the biggest challenges you face?

Impacting the lives of people in various ways from recruitment, and onboarding to career development and even conflict resolution. That interpersonal dimension of HR can be deeply rewarding and one that can be difficult to replicate in other professions. I find fulfilment in working directly for people rather than solely in the interests of a company.

Managing a diverse workforce can be challenging, especially dealing with disagreements and encouraging effective communication with employees coming from different backgrounds which can sometimes leave others feeling neglected.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, can you share your journey and experiences as a woman leading the HR function in the automotive industry?

While slight progress has been made, there is still much work to be done to achieve gender equality in the automotive industry. Initiatives aimed at empowering women in the automotive industry are important for fostering diversity and inclusion.

By providing opportunities for skills development, mentorship, and networking, we can create a more level playing field where women can thrive and contribute their talents to the fullest.

This is still a continuing challenge for women in the automotive industry and one that I hope those already in senior positions can help in bridging the gap.

What does Women’s Month signify for you, especially in the context of your role at Suzuki Auto South Africa?

A reminder of the achievements, challenges and contributions of women especially in the automotive industry. One can only gain a deeper appreciation for the few who occupy senior positions, especially in this male-dominated industry.

What advice would you give to someone who is just starting out in HR and aspires to reach a leadership position like yours?

Start with the basics by understanding your role and the role of HR in an organisation, no task is menial towards your growth and development.

Be open-minded and have a big heart for people, adopt a growth mindset and be willing to experiment, expect to make mistakes and most of all learn from others, including those whom you lead.

What advice would you give to women who are aspiring to leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated industries like automotive?

Be authentic, forge meaningful relationships with your male colleagues, communicate and ensure that your ideas are heard and seek mentorship. Most importantly demonstrate your expertise, handle conflicts with diplomacy and professionalism and deliver results.