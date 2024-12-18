Suzuki Partners with 947 & Kfm 94.5 for Pop Quiz Finale

On Friday, 13 December 2024, the excitement reached its peak as the grand finale of the Suzuki Pop Quiz campaign unfolded in two dynamic formats - one live with 947 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and the other on-air at Kfm 94.5 in Cape Town. The thrilling events saw two lucky listeners, Kwanda Bhengu from 947 and Aydin Bressler from Kfm 94.5, each driving away in brand-new Suzuki Celerios, marking a memorable day for both stations and their audiences.

The Suzuki Pop Quiz has been a beloved feature on 947 and Kfm 94.5 for many years, engaging listeners with the chance to win substantial cash prizes and, for the first time this year, vehicles. Participants had to register in advance for the opportunity to compete in the final Suzuki Pop Quiz. Throughout 2024, the stations have given away thousands of rands in cash prizes alone, excluding the car giveaways, which adds to the excitement surrounding the event.

The mechanics of the finale were designed to heighten the thrill of competition. At the DP World Wanderers Stadium, listeners were invited to partake in a live showdown, where Johannesburg-based participants faced a series of 50/50 questions, gradually eliminating contestants until only Bhengu remained. Meanwhile, Bressler competed in the Suzuki Popquiz Allstar shootout in a separate on-air finale in Cape Town, where he faced winners from throughout the year, winning each round and ultimately the final. In their respective final rounds, both Bhengu and Bressler showcased their knowledge, each answering several questions correctly. The tension was palpable as the winners were determined by who completed their answers the fastest, with Bhengu clinching victory by just three seconds in Johannesburg, while Bressler triumphed in Cape Town as he was the fastest to answer the most questions.

Hennie Myburgh, the station manager for 947 and Kfm 94.5, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This year's Suzuki Pop Quiz has not only engaged our listeners but has also created memorable moments, culminating in an energised finale that showcases the spirit of competition and community. We are proud of the partnership with Suzuki and this is a wonderful way to highlight the power of both brands coming together to create something truly magical and life-changing." His words reflect the excitement felt by both stations as they celebrated the achievements of their listeners.

The event was filled with energy and camaraderie, bringing together a community of quiz enthusiasts at the DP World Wanderers Stadium while also engaging listeners tuning in on Kfm 94.5. Spectators cheered on their favourite contestants, creating an electrifying atmosphere that highlighted the bond between the stations and their audiences. The partnership with Suzuki added an extra layer of excitement, as the car giveaways marked a new chapter in the Pop Quiz legacy.

As the Pop Quiz campaign wraps up for the year, it leaves behind a footprint of excitement and community spirit among listeners, further solidified by Suzuki's involvement as a key partner in this engaging initiative. With the success of this year's campaign, listeners can look forward to even more electrifying opportunities and surprises in the future, as the stations continue to foster engagement and reward their dedicated audiences.

