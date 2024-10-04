Breaking barriers: KFM 94.5’s unforgettable live show for Deaf Awareness Month!

As September came to a close, KFM 94.5 celebrated the incredible success of a special live show with Carl Wastie, featuring the talented sign language interpreter, Lesego Modutle. In honour of Deaf Awareness Month and the International Month for Deaf People, the station took a bold step to make radio more inclusive and accessible for their deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

September was a significant month, commemorating the first World Congress of the World Federation of the Deaf in 1951. While radio had traditionally been an auditory medium, KFM 94.5 believed that social media opened up exciting new avenues for inclusivity. That’s why Carl decided to wrap up this important month by going live on KFM 94.5's social media platforms with Lesego, bringing a visual element to the broadcast.

In case anyone missed the fun, here’s a recap of how it all unfolded. Lesego was in the studio interpreting parts of Carl's show, and the vibes were absolutely electric. The energy was infectious as Carl and Lesego engaged in lively conversation, with Lesego even teaching Carl some sign language along the way. It was a joyous celebration filled with laughter, learning, and, of course, a whole lot of jol!

Lesego shared some valuable insights on what hearing individuals should know when interacting with the deaf community. One of the key takeaways was that sign language is a unique language with its own rules, structure, and grammar – completely distinct from English, Afrikaans, or Xhosa. For instance, the phrase 'I'm hungry' was signed the same way regardless of the spoken language.

She also highlighted the diversity within the deaf community, explaining that individuals may identify as Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing, or Late-Deafened. Each person's experience was unique, influenced by factors such as the age of onset, communication methods, and cultural identity. Understanding the distinction between 'Deaf' (with a capital D) and 'deaf' (with a lowercase d) was crucial, as it reflected different experiences and communication styles.

Lesego offered some practical tips for effective communication with deaf individuals: she advised avoiding covering one’s mouth while speaking, encouraged clear enunciation without speaking too slowly, and suggested being mindful of facial hair that might hinder lip reading. Most importantly, she encouraged everyone to approach interactions with sensitivity, but without walking on eggshells.

As KFM 94.5 reflected on this fantastic event, they were filled with excitement for the future. The station looked forward to continuing to break down barriers and foster inclusivity in the community.

They could not wait to bring more innovative programming that celebrated diversity and connected everyone.

The station thanked everyone who joined for this special occasion and offered a massive shoutout to Lesego for her incredible contributions. KFM 94.5 is eager to keep the good vibes rolling and anticipates many more inclusive initiatives in the future!



