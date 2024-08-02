Red Star SA, Heed, and Rook Digital win big for Heineken Beverages with innovative campaigns

Red Star SA, in collaboration with media partners Heed and Rook Digital, are thrilled to announce its remarkable achievements at the prestigious New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards. This recognition highlights the power of collaboration, teamwork, innovation, and creativity that drives our success.

The teams were honoured for their outstanding work on the Windhoek 100% Real and Heineken Silver campaigns, showcasing excellence in connecting with consumers through innovative digital strategies.

The awards won include:

Gold Award: Mobile Marketing Excellence for the Windhoek 100% Real campaign with media partner Heed

Silver Award: Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency for the Heineken Silver campaign (Spotify API Integration) with media partner Rook Digital

The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, now in its 12th year, is a premier event celebrating innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. It sets the benchmark for tech, digital, and leading-edge innovation in South Africa.

Red Star SA has solidified its reputation as a leader in the digital marketing space by pushing the boundaries of creativity and data-driven strategy. This recognition at the New Generation Awards is a significant milestone for the agency and its partners.

“Winning at the New Generation Awards is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. This achievement highlights our commitment to leveraging data and technology to drive impactful, results-oriented strategies in the digital marketing space. We are especially proud of our collaboration with Heed and Rook Digital, and grateful for the trust and partnership of our clients, which have been instrumental in our success,” said Nelly Maduna, digital account manager at Red Star SA.

Kyle Moschini, account director at Red Star, said “This Windhoek campaign is the culmination of a great partnership mixed with a dedication to excellence. With the power of Heed’s expertise, we successfully grabbed the attention of consumers and resonated with them through engaging and interactive ad formats.”

These awards underscore the collaborative efforts of Heineken Beverages, Red Star SA, Heed, and Rook Digital in pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, particularly in mobile marketing and technical innovation.



