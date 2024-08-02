Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Business and Arts South AfricaHoorah DigitalSo InteractiveOFM RadioThe Walt Disney Company AfricaMachine_Smile 90.4FMMann MadeHelmUrban Brew StudiosRed & YellowOnPoint PRLevergyDentsuOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Digital Company news South Africa

News Marketing & Media Digital

Red Star SA, Heed, and Rook Digital win big for Heineken Beverages with innovative campaigns

Issued by Dentsu
4 Oct 2024
4 Oct 2024
Red Star SA, in collaboration with media partners Heed and Rook Digital, are thrilled to announce its remarkable achievements at the prestigious New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards. This recognition highlights the power of collaboration, teamwork, innovation, and creativity that drives our success.
Red Star SA, Heed, and Rook Digital win big for Heineken Beverages with innovative campaigns

The teams were honoured for their outstanding work on the Windhoek 100% Real and Heineken Silver campaigns, showcasing excellence in connecting with consumers through innovative digital strategies.

The awards won include:

Gold Award: Mobile Marketing Excellence for the Windhoek 100% Real campaign with media partner Heed

Silver Award: Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency for the Heineken Silver campaign (Spotify API Integration) with media partner Rook Digital

The New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, now in its 12th year, is a premier event celebrating innovation, creativity, and effectiveness in the digital media and marketing industry. It sets the benchmark for tech, digital, and leading-edge innovation in South Africa.

Red Star SA has solidified its reputation as a leader in the digital marketing space by pushing the boundaries of creativity and data-driven strategy. This recognition at the New Generation Awards is a significant milestone for the agency and its partners.

“Winning at the New Generation Awards is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence. This achievement highlights our commitment to leveraging data and technology to drive impactful, results-oriented strategies in the digital marketing space. We are especially proud of our collaboration with Heed and Rook Digital, and grateful for the trust and partnership of our clients, which have been instrumental in our success,” said Nelly Maduna, digital account manager at Red Star SA.

Kyle Moschini, account director at Red Star, said “This Windhoek campaign is the culmination of a great partnership mixed with a dedication to excellence. With the power of Heed’s expertise, we successfully grabbed the attention of consumers and resonated with them through engaging and interactive ad formats.”

These awards underscore the collaborative efforts of Heineken Beverages, Red Star SA, Heed, and Rook Digital in pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, particularly in mobile marketing and technical innovation.

Read more: Heineken, Red Star SA
Share this article
NextOptions
Dentsu
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz