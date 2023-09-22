Mazda’s ‘Wonderrrr Awaits’ campaign, from Boundless breaks new ground in global automotive marketing

Emotion-driven storytelling brings everyday wonder to life, redefining the joy of driving a Mazda.

Mazda, the global automotive brand known for its distinct and driver-centric approach, is taking a bold step with the launch of its new campaign, Wonderrrr Awaits, in Southern Africa. The campaign, a striking departure from the norm, aims to reshape the landscape of automotive advertising by centring on the emotional experience of driving a Mazda rather than focusing solely on features or specifications. In an industry often dominated by technical jargon and competitive pricing, Mazda’s Wonderrrr Awaits infuses a breath of fresh air, celebrating the wonder, joy, and emotional connection drivers feel behind the wheel.

At the heart of this campaign lies the idea that driving a Mazda is an experience that turns the ordinary into something extraordinary. Whether it’s the daily commute, a weekend drive, or a journey to a familiar destination, Mazda believes that every drive has the potential to evoke joy, elevate the senses, and inspire a deep emotional connection between the driver, the car, and the road. This philosophy is beautifully captured in Wonderrrr Awaits; a campaign designed to remind people that wonder is always around us – especially when experienced through the lens of a Mazda.

“Our inspiration for this campaign was to capture the essence of what it truly feels like to drive a Mazda,” says Roanna Williams, chief creative officer at Boundless. "Mazda vehicles are thoughtfully engineered with every detail designed to enhance the driving experience, bringing joy and transforming every drive into a wondrous experience. We wanted to communicate that in a way that wasn't just about the car, but about the emotion and sense of wonder every journey can evoke.” Driving a Mazda is about more than transportation – it's an emotional experience that makes even the mundane feel magical.

The Wonderrrr Awaits campaign is visually anchored by a simple yet powerful image: A dog, its head hanging out of a car window, experiencing the unadulterated joy of the open road. “This universally relatable visual as a metaphor, captures the spirit of wonder and joy that Mazda wants to inspire in every driver, reminding them of the small, everyday moments that bring happiness and fulfilment. The campaign’s narrative is a significant departure from the sleek, feature-driven car ads typically seen in the industry, focusing instead on emotional storytelling and human warmth,” says Deolinda da Costa, head of Marketing and Communications, Mazda Southern Africa.

Stuart Walsh, head of Strategy at Boundless, emphasises the importance of emotional resonance in a highly competitive market. “Mazda has always been about creating a connection between the driver and the car – what they call jinba ittai, the unity of horse and rider. At Boundless, we believe brands are bought more for how they make us feel than for how they make us think. And with this campaign, we want Mazda to stand out by evoking real emotions, rather than just delivering a list of specs.”

The campaign also introduces a playful twist with a new tagline. With the addition of extra Rs in Wonderrrr Awaits, the campaign subtly hints at the power, personality, and raw emotion of driving a Mazda. “This creative choice reinforces the brand's evolution from an entry-level value brand to a premium automotive leader, where emotional experience is just as important as technical performance,” adds Da Costa. As Mazda continues to raise the bar in design, technology, and innovation, the campaign highlights the seamless integration of these elements into the driver’s everyday life. Mazda’s distinctive Kod design philosophy and the principle of jinba ittai are brought to life through a fresh narrative that appeals to drivers on an emotional and human level.

“Our creative process was centered around finding and celebrating wonder in the everyday," adds Williams. "We explored various ways to visually and emotionally represent this idea, but ultimately, the image of a dog – happy, carefree, and fully present in the moment – encapsulated what we wanted to convey. It's a simple yet universally understood experience, and it perfectly mirrors what it feels like to drive a Mazda."

From a strategic perspective, Mazda’s Wonderrrr Awaits campaign aims to elevate the brand’s position in a crowded marketplace by creating a distinct and memorable identity. In a market where over 2,000 different car models are competing for attention, Mazda’s approach is designed to cut through the noise and establish the brand as a top consideration for consumers.

"By focusing on the emotional aspects of driving, we've crafted a campaign that resonates with our audience and sets Mazda apart in a sea of functional, price-driven ads. We aim to ensure Mazda is at the top of mind when it comes to car buyers' next vehicle purchase by reinforcing the emotional bond they can have with the brand,” noted Walsh.

Wonderrrr Awaits reflects Mazda's belief that happiness lies in discovering and appreciating the wonder in everyday moments. This campaign aligns with Mazda's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and creating cars that perform at the highest level and inspire emotional connection. Mazda is redefining what it means to experience driving a car by choosing a fresh, bold, and emotionally driven approach.

“The campaign will roll out in South Africa across multiple platforms, including digital, broadcast, and social media, offering audiences a cohesive, immersive experience that reinforces Mazda’s dedication to transforming every drive into something extraordinary,” concluded Da Costa.

