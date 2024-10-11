Boundless and NSPCA unveil Adoptim campaign for World Mental Health Day

In recognition of World Mental Health Day (10 October), Boundless, a creative agency recognised for its groundbreaking campaigns, is partnering with the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to launch Adoptim. This innovative campaign aims to promote responsible pet adoption by framing it as a unique health and wellness recommendation, encouraging people to consider the joy and enrichment pets can bring to everyday life.

Led by Roanna Williams, chief creative officer of Boundless, and Stuart Walsh, head of strategy at Boundless, the Adoptim initiative is designed to raise awareness about the transformative benefits of adopting pets. The campaign goes beyond traditional adoption messaging by presenting adoption as a 'remedy' for enhancing well-being, emphasising the reciprocal bond formed between pets and their owners.

“Adoptim isn't just about adopting a pet; it's about recognising the healing and happiness animals can bring into our lives when we choose to bring them home,” says Roanna Williams. “By framing this as a health and wellness choice, we aim to inspire people to think of adoption as a meaningful step towards a more fulfilling life.”

With World Mental Health Day serving as the perfect backdrop, the campaign seeks to bring attention to the connection between adopting pets and improving everyday life. The message is simple yet powerful: adopting a pet is not only a commitment to animal welfare but can also bring joy, companionship, and comfort to individuals.

Walsh explains: “Adopting a pet can have benefits for both the animal and the human. Both experience greater well-being. What better reason to adopt?”

Jacques Peacock, communications manager for the NSPCA, adds: “Through Adoptim, we are inviting South Africans to consider the benefits of pet adoption as part of their overall well-being. When approached responsibly, adopting a pet can bring immeasurable joy while also ensuring that animals find the loving, forever homes they deserve.”

The Adoptim campaign officially launches today, combining uplifting content with practical guidance on adopting responsibly. With the message that pets can indeed be a part of a holistic approach to health, Boundless and the NSPCA aim to inspire lasting change in the way pet adoption is perceived and practiced in South Africa.

