Boundless and Engen go Xtremely South African with Xtreme Oils and Lubricants

Elephant chases. Overloaded bakkies. Dubious “PORSH” number plates. Boundless and Engen celebrate the madness of Mzansi’s roads and the mechanics who keep us moving through it all.

Boundless has launched a truly South African campaign for Engen Xtreme Oils and Lubricants, a range formulated right here for the wild, wonderful, and sometimes downright ridiculous conditions our cars face every day. Because if your oil can handle a pothole the size of a Jacuzzi, it deserves some respect. And so do the mechanics who make sure we survive it.

At the heart of the campaign? The pros in overalls, mechanics, and shop stewards, who fix cars that shouldn’t still be driving, in conditions no car should survive. This campaign salutes them with Xtremely South African Oil for SA’s Pros.

“We didn’t just want to talk to mechanics,” says Roanna Williams, chief creative officer at Boundless. “We wanted to land up in their workshop, tune them properly, and leave them grinning. The humour is theirs. The stories are theirs. And the respect? Long overdue.”

From a bakkie outrunning a charging elephant to a spinning 325is and a tiny car proudly wearing a “PORSH” plate, the campaign reflects the full spectrum of South African extremes. It will run across regional radio, hyper-targeted OOH in mechanic-heavy zones, and full shop takeovers, think POS that doesn’t just sell, it salutes.

Melissa Graham, indirect marketing manager for Lubricants at Engen, adds: “This isn’t advertising from the top down, it’s from the inside out. Mechanics know what good oil needs to do. We needed to remind them that we made this range for them. Boundless helped us do it with humour, heart, and authenticity.”

In true Boundless style, the campaign proves that even the grittiest stories can be full of pride, laughter, and love, especially when they’re made for the people who keep South Africa’s most loved cars running.

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency consisting entirely of experts, making The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™️. We bring about change through Heartfelt Creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For further information or access to interviews, please contact: Paul Jackson, CEO – Boundless.

Follow the Boundless social media channels or visit:

Website: https://www.boundless.global/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/BoundlessZA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/BoundlessZA

X: https://twitter.com/BoundlessZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BoundlessZA

Credit list:

Client: Engen Lubricants

General manager, Engen Commercial: Sharveen Maharaj

Indirect sales marketing manager: Melissa Graham

Manager, Technical Advisory: Unathi Fani

Agency: Boundless

Chief creative officer: Roanna Williams

Chief executive officer: Paul Jackson

Chief strategy officer: Stuart Walsh

Executive creative director: Felix Kessel

Senior art director: Lauren Dixon-Paver

Business unit director: Tsholofelo Bodibe

Production

Audio: Audio Militia



