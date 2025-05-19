Marketing & Media Advertising
    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and… big

    Rarely does a company reach 130 years. Even more rarely does that company have more than just business success to celebrate in each of those 130 years. And perhaps rarest of all is the chance to mark this milestone with the very nation that shaped it.
    Issued by Boundless
    19 May 2025
    19 May 2025
    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    This is that year. South African Breweries is that company. And Boundless was the agency fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to bring those 130 years of commitment to life in a way that was meaningful, emotional, and, of course, big.

    The weight of history. The responsibility of legacy

    Tasked with telling the story of SAB’s deep-rooted commitment to South Africa, Boundless knew this couldn’t just be another corporate anniversary campaign. This had to be something that made people feel, something that captured SAB’s role not just in business, but in the heartbeat of the country.

    It was no small challenge: 130 years of history, hundreds upon hundreds of stories, and a responsibility to faithfully represent a company that stands as a hallmark of South African success and national pride. And that responsibility was felt at every level of the Boundless team.

    “We believe in creating the world’s most loved ideas. And that only happens when you go all in, not just with creative ambition, but with full-on collaboration,” says Roanna Williams, CCO and co-founder of Boundless. “SAB has been an iconic part of South Africa’s story, and we wanted to create a campaign that didn’t just celebrate that but connected the people of South Africa to it, re-engender their pride in one of the nation’s greatest success stories and greatest contributors to the nation.”

    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    Forever committed, honouring past and future!

    At the heart of the campaign was a single, powerful thought that is proven by their track record of commitments to the nation every year since 1895, and every year from now on – SAB is forever committed to South Africa, its people, and to a future with more cheers.

    To bring this to life, the campaign launched internally at SAB’s annual conference, which we themed All-In, inviting SAB staff and suppliers to reaffirm their commitment to the company and the nation. This was brought to life with a striking visual installation: a letter of seven commitments, co-signed by Charles Glass, SAB’s founder, in 1895, and Richard Rivett-Carnac, its current CEO. This 1.5m x 1m installation symbolised the unwavering nature of SAB’s promises, bridging the past with the present and future.

    And then, of course, there were the trucks.

    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    130 trucks, 130 years, 130 commitments to South Africa

    SAB’s red trucks are more than just delivery vehicles, they are a symbol of the brand’s reach, presence, and connection to every remote corner of South Africa. They crisscross the country every day, delivering not just beer but economic opportunity, social impact, and shared moments of joy.

    So what better way to tell the story of 130 years of commitment than with a moving tribute, literally? That would be a film worth watching.

    The film

    Boundless transformed these iconic trucks into a cinematic timeline, each one carrying a different story of SAB’s commitment. 130 trucks (visually stretching over three kilometres eventually), each one representing a year and a commitment made by SAB to South Africa.

    The scale was immense, but so was the challenge.

    “The sheer logistics of this shoot were staggering,” says Williams. “We were managing helicopters, drones, tracking vehicles, police escorts, and a production team spread across multiple locations. And all of that while ensuring we kept the emotion, the heart, at the centre of the story. It’s trucks, sure, but it’s what they mean to the people that really stirs emotion.”

    The trucks weren’t just a TV moment; they became impactful OOH, turning highways into history books and cityscapes into storytelling platforms. A teaser campaign rolled out across social and digital platforms, building intrigue before the big reveal. Digital OOH took the concept further, with dynamic billboards showcasing the 'truck train' as a visual timeline of SAB’s unwavering commitment to the country.

    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    A campaign that goes beyond a moment

    With a campaign of this scale, rollout was everything.

    In addition to TV, radio, print, digital, activations and OOH, Boundless worked with SAB to craft deep storytelling content. Weekly interviews on SAFM are bringing the commitments to life through the voices of those who were there, past and present. A dedicated column in the Daily Maverick ensures a lasting conversation around SAB’s impact.

    And through relentless social media storytelling, the campaign will continue to share SAB’s commitment, proving that this is not just a milestone, it’s a message: SAB is, and always will be, forever committed to the nation and to a future with more cheers.

    Boundless: Where big ideas meet big impact

    For Boundless, this campaign was more than just another brief, it was the kind of challenge that defines the agency.

    “This was an opportunity to do something truly special,” says Williams. “We pride ourselves on partnership, both internally and externally. Senior people don’t just sign off work here; they’re in it, hands-on, making sure that every element is crafted and delivers. That’s why we get to create the World’s Most Loved Ideas™, because we don’t just work on projects, we live them.”

    According to Marsha Kumire, brand director, SAB Corporate, on the power of partnership: "Bringing 130 years of SAB’s commitment to life was no small task, and it required a partner who truly understood both our legacy and our future. Boundless didn’t just create a campaign; they immersed themselves in our story, working alongside us with passion, dedication, and a relentless drive to make every detail matter. Their hands-on approach and deep collaboration made all the difference in turning this into something truly meaningful, something that goes beyond just advertising and speaks to who we are as a company."

    And for SAB’s 130th year, Boundless didn’t just create an ad campaign.

    They created a tribute. A testament. And a commitment that, like SAB itself, will endure.

    High res 60” film available here: https://we.tl/t-b0W2UkuAvl
    High res images available here: https://we.tl/t-lYj4cFfpTm

    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    About Boundless

    Boundless is an agency comprising only experts, making the World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

    For further information or access to interviews, please contact Paul Jackson, CEO, Boundless, labolg.sseldnuob@luap.

    For more information, follow the Boundless social media channels or visit the Boundless website | LinkedIn | Instagram | X | YouTube

    As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and&#x2026; big

    Credit list:

    Client: The South African Breweries
    VP corporate affairs and communications: Zoleka Lisa
    VP marketing: Vaughan Croeser
    Corporate brand director: Marsha Kumire
    Communications and reputation manager: Thato Mahuma
    Senior media relations manager: Kanyisa Ndyondya
    Corporate brand manager: Marco Vandeput
    Brand intelligence analyst: Palesa Pooe
    Brewtique coordinator: Phumla Bhila

    Agency: Boundless
    Chief creative officer: Roanna Williams
    Chief executive officer: Paul Jackson
    Chief strategy officer: Stuart Walsh
    Executive creative director: Felix Kessel
    Agency producer: Ashleigh Joy Jarratt
    Business unit director: Tsholofelo Bodibe
    Senior writer: Frank Kunene
    Senior art director: Marais Janse van Rensburg
    Logo design: SunshineGun
    Media: Dentsu
    PR: Weber Shandwick

    Production company: Lovers & Fighters
    Director: Erik Johann van Wyk
    Producer: Tess Tambourlas
    Production manager: Sarah Schopflin
    1st AD: Graham Hickson
    DOP CT: Allard de Smidt
    DOP JHB: Willie Nel
    Art: Arnold Oldknow
    Wardrobe: Izolina de Vasconcelos
    Photographer: Jono Wood
    BTS/Photographer: Frans Marais
    Post: Deliverance
    Producer: Paula Raphael
    Edit: Kobus Loots
    Grade: Terry Simpson
    Online + CGI: Marco de Barbosa
    Audio: Sterling Sound
    Music: Marcus Warner
    Voiceover: Nina Hlalo

