As SAB turns 130, Boundless was tasked to deliver something meaningful, emotional, and… big

Rarely does a company reach 130 years. Even more rarely does that company have more than just business success to celebrate in each of those 130 years. And perhaps rarest of all is the chance to mark this milestone with the very nation that shaped it.

This is that year. South African Breweries is that company. And Boundless was the agency fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to bring those 130 years of commitment to life in a way that was meaningful, emotional, and, of course, big.

The weight of history. The responsibility of legacy

Tasked with telling the story of SAB’s deep-rooted commitment to South Africa, Boundless knew this couldn’t just be another corporate anniversary campaign. This had to be something that made people feel, something that captured SAB’s role not just in business, but in the heartbeat of the country.

It was no small challenge: 130 years of history, hundreds upon hundreds of stories, and a responsibility to faithfully represent a company that stands as a hallmark of South African success and national pride. And that responsibility was felt at every level of the Boundless team.

“We believe in creating the world’s most loved ideas. And that only happens when you go all in, not just with creative ambition, but with full-on collaboration,” says Roanna Williams, CCO and co-founder of Boundless. “SAB has been an iconic part of South Africa’s story, and we wanted to create a campaign that didn’t just celebrate that but connected the people of South Africa to it, re-engender their pride in one of the nation’s greatest success stories and greatest contributors to the nation.”

Forever committed, honouring past and future!

At the heart of the campaign was a single, powerful thought that is proven by their track record of commitments to the nation every year since 1895, and every year from now on – SAB is forever committed to South Africa, its people, and to a future with more cheers.

To bring this to life, the campaign launched internally at SAB’s annual conference, which we themed All-In, inviting SAB staff and suppliers to reaffirm their commitment to the company and the nation. This was brought to life with a striking visual installation: a letter of seven commitments, co-signed by Charles Glass, SAB’s founder, in 1895, and Richard Rivett-Carnac, its current CEO. This 1.5m x 1m installation symbolised the unwavering nature of SAB’s promises, bridging the past with the present and future.

And then, of course, there were the trucks.

130 trucks, 130 years, 130 commitments to South Africa

SAB’s red trucks are more than just delivery vehicles, they are a symbol of the brand’s reach, presence, and connection to every remote corner of South Africa. They crisscross the country every day, delivering not just beer but economic opportunity, social impact, and shared moments of joy.

So what better way to tell the story of 130 years of commitment than with a moving tribute, literally? That would be a film worth watching.

The film

Boundless transformed these iconic trucks into a cinematic timeline, each one carrying a different story of SAB’s commitment. 130 trucks (visually stretching over three kilometres eventually), each one representing a year and a commitment made by SAB to South Africa.

The scale was immense, but so was the challenge.

“The sheer logistics of this shoot were staggering,” says Williams. “We were managing helicopters, drones, tracking vehicles, police escorts, and a production team spread across multiple locations. And all of that while ensuring we kept the emotion, the heart, at the centre of the story. It’s trucks, sure, but it’s what they mean to the people that really stirs emotion.”

The trucks weren’t just a TV moment; they became impactful OOH, turning highways into history books and cityscapes into storytelling platforms. A teaser campaign rolled out across social and digital platforms, building intrigue before the big reveal. Digital OOH took the concept further, with dynamic billboards showcasing the 'truck train' as a visual timeline of SAB’s unwavering commitment to the country.

A campaign that goes beyond a moment

With a campaign of this scale, rollout was everything.

In addition to TV, radio, print, digital, activations and OOH, Boundless worked with SAB to craft deep storytelling content. Weekly interviews on SAFM are bringing the commitments to life through the voices of those who were there, past and present. A dedicated column in the Daily Maverick ensures a lasting conversation around SAB’s impact.

And through relentless social media storytelling, the campaign will continue to share SAB’s commitment, proving that this is not just a milestone, it’s a message: SAB is, and always will be, forever committed to the nation and to a future with more cheers.

Boundless: Where big ideas meet big impact

For Boundless, this campaign was more than just another brief, it was the kind of challenge that defines the agency.

“This was an opportunity to do something truly special,” says Williams. “We pride ourselves on partnership, both internally and externally. Senior people don’t just sign off work here; they’re in it, hands-on, making sure that every element is crafted and delivers. That’s why we get to create the World’s Most Loved Ideas™, because we don’t just work on projects, we live them.”

According to Marsha Kumire, brand director, SAB Corporate, on the power of partnership: "Bringing 130 years of SAB’s commitment to life was no small task, and it required a partner who truly understood both our legacy and our future. Boundless didn’t just create a campaign; they immersed themselves in our story, working alongside us with passion, dedication, and a relentless drive to make every detail matter. Their hands-on approach and deep collaboration made all the difference in turning this into something truly meaningful, something that goes beyond just advertising and speaks to who we are as a company."

And for SAB’s 130th year, Boundless didn’t just create an ad campaign.

They created a tribute. A testament. And a commitment that, like SAB itself, will endure.

