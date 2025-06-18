Connections that count: How young entrepreneurs are transforming communities

Three young entrepreneurs prove that meaningful relationships are the foundation of sustainable business growth

As Youth Month 2025 concludes, All4Youth SSA's theme "Connections That Count" has proven more relevant than ever. With youth unemployment in South Africa on the rise, the challenge isn't simply about creating more jobs - it's about ensuring young people can connect with the opportunities that already exist. The All4Hustlers Competition exemplifies this approach. While it celebrates entrepreneurship, its real value lies in creating access to resources, networks, and mentorship that participants can leverage.

The stories of three All4Hustlers Competition finalists perfectly embody how relationships, community ties, access to opportunities and innovation can be drivers of small and medium size enterprise sustainability and growth in South Africa. Sinethemba Masinga, Lindokuhle Mabaso, and Minenhle Simelane demonstrate that in today's interconnected business landscape, success isn't just about what you know - it's about who you connect with and how you leverage those relationships to create meaningful impact.

The power of intergenerational connections

Minenhle Simelane's journey with Umlazi Arts and Recycling showcases the profound impact of intergenerational knowledge transfer. At 23, this uMlazi-based entrepreneur has built a thriving business that transforms plastic waste into beautiful, functional mats - a skill passed down from his late maternal grandmother, Ntombizodwa Simelane, when he was just five years old.

"My grandmother taught me how to do these mats when she was telling me stories as a child," Minenhle reflects. This connection to his heritage became the foundation for a business that has received over 1,000 orders from customers across South Africa, from the Free State to Gauteng.

But Minenhle's success extends beyond family connections. His strategic use of social media platforms, particularly Facebook, demonstrates how young entrepreneurs are leveraging digital connections to scale their businesses. A single post showcasing his work received over 2,000 shares, transforming local craft into national demand.

The business lesson: Traditional knowledge combined with modern connectivity creates powerful market opportunities. Young entrepreneurs who honor their heritage while embracing digital platforms often find themselves at the intersection of authenticity and scalability.

Community-centric connections

Sinethemba Masinga (@ufarm_julia) represents the power of community-rooted entrepreneurship. Operating from her family's 1.5-hectare farm in Ndwedwe, KwaZulu-Natal, the 25-year-old agricultural entrepreneur has built Sinethembiso Produce into a successful enterprise that employs four workers and supplies fresh produce across the region.

Sinethemba's approach to business demonstrates how authentic community connections can drive both viral marketing and sustainable growth. Her celebration of successful eggplant cultivation through a dance video - viewed over 30,000 times - wasn't just content creation; it was community storytelling that resonated with thousands of South Africans who saw farming through new eyes.

"I make farming seem exciting, and it is exciting. I live for agriculture," she explains. Her ability to connect urban audiences with rural realities has positioned her as an agricultural influencer while building a profitable business that creates local employment.

When water shortages threatened their chilli crops in 2024, Sinethemba's solution - collecting and repurposing 2L bottles from the community - demonstrated how strong local connections enable innovative problem-solving. This collaborative approach to challenges reflects a business model built on mutual support rather than extraction.

The business lesson: Entrepreneurs who genuinely invest in their communities often find that communities invest back through loyalty, collaboration, and organic marketing support.

Technology-tradition bridge building

Lindokuhle Mabaso (@cruizboisa) exemplifies how young entrepreneurs are creating connections between traditional industries and modern technology. As the founder of an agricultural solutions company, Mabaso is building bridges between smallholder farmers and advanced agricultural technologies, making innovation accessible to communities that have historically been excluded from technological advancement.

Cruzboisa's model focuses on practical implementation and affordability, ensuring that technological solutions can be adopted regardless of farmers' economic circumstances. This approach recognises that sustainable business growth in South Africa requires inclusive innovation - solutions that work for everyone, not just those with abundant resources.

The business lesson: Successful young entrepreneurs often succeed by connecting existing communities with emerging technologies, rather than trying to replace traditional practices entirely.

The All4Youth ecosystem effect

The All4Hustlers Competition itself represents a powerful connection ecosystem. By identifying and supporting promising young entrepreneurs, the program creates networks that extend far beyond individual businesses. All4Hustlers gain access resources like a business cash prize, mentorship, market connections, and peer networks that amplify their individual efforts.

This ecosystem approach reflects a broader trend required for youth entrepreneurship: success increasingly depends on participation in supportive networks rather than purely individual effort.

Building connections that count: Key strategies for young entrepreneurs

1. Honor your roots while embracing innovation

All three finalists demonstrate how respecting traditional knowledge while adopting modern tools creates authentic competitive advantages. Whether it's Minenhle's grandmother's mat-making techniques or Sinethemba's family farming heritage, successful young entrepreneurs often build on existing community assets.

2. Use digital platforms for community building, not just marketing

Sinethemba's viral farming videos and Minenhle's Facebook success show how social media can build genuine communities around businesses. The most successful young entrepreneurs use digital platforms to create conversations, not just broadcast messages.

3. Solve problems collaboratively

From Sinethemba's community-sourced water conservation solution to Lindokuhle's inclusive agricultural technology approach, these entrepreneurs succeed by involving their communities in problem-solving rather than imposing external solutions.

4. Create value chains that include others

Each winner has built businesses that create opportunities for others - whether through employment, skills transfer, or market access. This approach builds sustainable competitive advantages while contributing to community development.

The future of connected entrepreneurship

As South Africa's youth unemployment crisis persists, these three young entrepreneurs demonstrate that meaningful connections - to heritage, community, technology, and each other - can create pathways to both individual success and collective progress.

Their stories suggest that the future of South African entrepreneurship lies not in isolated innovation but in connected creativity. Young entrepreneurs who understand how to build and leverage meaningful relationships - with customers, communities, mentors, and each other - are positioned to create businesses that are both profitable and purposeful.

The All4Hustlers finalists prove that in 2025, the most valuable business asset isn't capital or technology - it's the ability to create and maintain connections that count. For young entrepreneurs across South Africa, All4Youth SSA's message during this Youth Month is - your network isn't just your net worth; it's your path to creating sustainable value for yourself and your community.

As we celebrate Youth Month 2025, All4Youth SSA's theme "Connections That Count" resonates powerfully through the stories of Sinethemba, Lindokuhle, and Minenhle. They remind us that entrepreneurial success is fundamentally about connection - to purpose, to people, and to the possibility of building businesses that make a difference. Their victories in the All4Hustlers competition are not just individual achievements; they're proof that when young entrepreneurs focus on connections that count, they create value that lasts.

About All4Youth SSA

All4Youth SSA is part of the Global Alliance for Youth, a business-driven movement that has transformed over 30 million young lives worldwide since 2019. The Global Alliance, comprising 20+ international companies, has supported over 10 million young people with development opportunities and is committed to helping youth build essential employability skills including Digital, Soft Skills, STEM, Career Advice and Entrepreneurship.

In South Africa, All4Youth SSA is proudly supported by leading corporate partners including Puma South Africa, Nestlé ESAR, ABB, Adcorp Group, Publicis Groupe Africa, and Microsoft. Together, these partners are committed to creating meaningful pathways for South African youth to develop the skills needed to thrive in the modern economy.

The All4Hustlers competition, part of the broader All4Youth initiative, continues to identify and support young entrepreneurs who are building businesses with community impact. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, All4Youth SSA is helping bridge the gap between education and employment while fostering entrepreneurial excellence across the continent.

Applications for future competitions and information about entrepreneurship support programs are available through All4Youth SSA's official channels.



