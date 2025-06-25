Marketing & Media Education
    New 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp: Live virtual class to boost your career with the Academy of Digital Arts

    The Academy of Digital Arts (ADA) has launched its revamped 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp, designed for working professionals, graphic and aspiring designers, product teams, and corporates eager to enhance their digital design capabilities in today’s experience-driven economy.
    Issued by Academy of Digital Arts
    25 Jun 2025
    New 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp: Live virtual class to boost your career with the Academy of Digital Arts

    As businesses across industries accelerate their digital transformation, the ability to deliver seamless, user-focused digital experiences has never been more essential. ADA’s newly structured Bootcamp helps professionals bridge the gap between traditional design and modern digital practice – empowering them to create user-centric, accessible, and visually impactful web and app interfaces.

    Bootcamp structure: focused, flexible, future-proof

    This comprehensive programme blends six weeks of UX (user experience) training with six weeks of UI (user interface) training, covering:

    • User research, journey mapping, usability testing, and wireframing
    • Figma mastery, design systems development, and DesignOps workflows

    Delivered as live, interactive classes via Zoom, the Bootcamp runs on Monday to Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm – designed to integrate seamlessly into busy work schedules without compromising on the quality of learning or engagement.

    Who is this Bootcamp for?

    • Graphic or aspiring designers looking to evolve their skills for the digital age
    • Product teams and startup founders aiming to improve user experience and interface quality
    • Corporate professionals seeking practical UX/UI skills to drive digital transformation
    • Businesses wanting to upskill teams to meet modern design challenges

    Participants will complete the programme with a portfolio of real-world projects that demonstrate their ability to apply UX/UI principles – a valuable asset for internal projects, career progression, or client work.

    Why choose this Bootcamp?

    • Focused on practical and immediately applicable skills
    • Delivered live via Zoom for interactive and engaging learning
    • Taught by experienced professionals working in UX/UI
    • Flexible structure that fits around demanding work schedules

    “Josh’s passion and interest in teaching paired with incredible knowledge of UI design made this a very valuable course. I feel very confident using Figma after the course,” shares a graduate.

    Fast facts:

  • Start date: 14 July 2025
  • Duration: 12 weeks (part-time evenings)
  • Format: Live, interactive Zoom classes
  • Time: Mondays to Wednesdays, 6pm to 8pm
  • Cost: R21,700 upfront or R23,100 over three instalments
  • Outcome: Certificate of Completion and market-ready portfolio

    Registrations are now open. Spaces are limited to ensure a high-quality and personalised learning experience.

    Learn more or secure your place: https://www.ada.ac.za/short-courses/ux-ui-bootcamp/

    Academy of Digital Arts
    Academy of Digital Arts offers industry-orientated courses taught by dynamic lecturers who work in the industry, ensuring hands-on, quality tertiary education in Graphic Design, Web Design, Game Development and Concept Art, short part-time courses and customised corporate training.
