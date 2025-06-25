New 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp: Live virtual class to boost your career with the Academy of Digital Arts

The Academy of Digital Arts (ADA) has launched its revamped 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp, designed for working professionals, graphic and aspiring designers, product teams, and corporates eager to enhance their digital design capabilities in today’s experience-driven economy.

As businesses across industries accelerate their digital transformation, the ability to deliver seamless, user-focused digital experiences has never been more essential. ADA’s newly structured Bootcamp helps professionals bridge the gap between traditional design and modern digital practice – empowering them to create user-centric, accessible, and visually impactful web and app interfaces.

Bootcamp structure: focused, flexible, future-proof

This comprehensive programme blends six weeks of UX (user experience) training with six weeks of UI (user interface) training, covering:

User research, journey mapping, usability testing, and wireframing



Figma mastery, design systems development, and DesignOps workflows

Delivered as live, interactive classes via Zoom, the Bootcamp runs on Monday to Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm – designed to integrate seamlessly into busy work schedules without compromising on the quality of learning or engagement.

Who is this Bootcamp for?

Graphic or aspiring designers looking to evolve their skills for the digital age



looking to evolve their skills for the digital age Product teams and startup founders aiming to improve user experience and interface quality



aiming to improve user experience and interface quality Corporate professionals seeking practical UX/UI skills to drive digital transformation



seeking practical UX/UI skills to drive digital transformation Businesses wanting to upskill teams to meet modern design challenges

Participants will complete the programme with a portfolio of real-world projects that demonstrate their ability to apply UX/UI principles – a valuable asset for internal projects, career progression, or client work.

Why choose this Bootcamp?

Focused on practical and immediately applicable skills



Delivered live via Zoom for interactive and engaging learning



Taught by experienced professionals working in UX/UI



Flexible structure that fits around demanding work schedules

“Josh’s passion and interest in teaching paired with incredible knowledge of UI design made this a very valuable course. I feel very confident using Figma after the course,” shares a graduate.

Fast facts:

Start date: 14 July 2025



Duration: 12 weeks (part-time evenings)



Format: Live, interactive Zoom classes



Time: Mondays to Wednesdays, 6pm to 8pm



Cost: R21,700 upfront or R23,100 over three instalments

