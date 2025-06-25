New 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp: Live virtual class to boost your career with the Academy of Digital Arts

The Academy of Digital Arts (ADA) has launched its revamped 12-week UX/UI Bootcamp, designed for working professionals, graphic and aspiring designers, product teams, and corporates eager to enhance their digital design capabilities in today’s experience-driven economy.
As businesses across industries accelerate their digital transformation, the ability to deliver seamless, user-focused digital experiences has never been more essential. ADA’s newly structured Bootcamp helps professionals bridge the gap between traditional design and modern digital practice – empowering them to create user-centric, accessible, and visually impactful web and app interfaces.
Bootcamp structure: focused, flexible, future-proof
This comprehensive programme blends six weeks of UX (user experience) training with six weeks of UI (user interface) training, covering:
- User research, journey mapping, usability testing, and wireframing
- Figma mastery, design systems development, and DesignOps workflows
Delivered as live, interactive classes via Zoom, the Bootcamp runs on Monday to Wednesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm – designed to integrate seamlessly into busy work schedules without compromising on the quality of learning or engagement.
Who is this Bootcamp for?
- Graphic or aspiring designers looking to evolve their skills for the digital age
- Product teams and startup founders aiming to improve user experience and interface quality
- Corporate professionals seeking practical UX/UI skills to drive digital transformation
- Businesses wanting to upskill teams to meet modern design challenges
Participants will complete the programme with a portfolio of real-world projects that demonstrate their ability to apply UX/UI principles – a valuable asset for internal projects, career progression, or client work.
Why choose this Bootcamp?
- Focused on practical and immediately applicable skills
- Delivered live via Zoom for interactive and engaging learning
- Taught by experienced professionals working in UX/UI
- Flexible structure that fits around demanding work schedules
“Josh’s passion and interest in teaching paired with incredible knowledge of UI design made this a very valuable course. I feel very confident using Figma after the course,” shares a graduate.
Fast facts:Start date: 14 July 2025
Duration: 12 weeks (part-time evenings)
Format: Live, interactive Zoom classes
Time: Mondays to Wednesdays, 6pm to 8pm
Cost: R21,700 upfront or R23,100 over three instalments
Outcome: Certificate of Completion and market-ready portfolio
Registrations are now open. Spaces are limited to ensure a high-quality and personalised learning experience.
Learn more or secure your place: https://www.ada.ac.za/short-courses/ux-ui-bootcamp/