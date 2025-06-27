From stress to success: How to use mid-term insights for matric finals prep

Matric mid-term exam results serve as a critical checkpoint on these students' journey toward the final matric exams later this year. These mid-term marks are not just grades; they’re a valuable tool to assess progress, identify areas for improvement, and build a solid strategy for success in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, an education expert says.

“With the finals marking the culmination of their school careers, Grade 12s can use their mid-term results to guide their preparation and boost their goals,” says Adrian Garden, Dean: Academic at The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College.

Coping with disappointment

Garden says some matrics might be in for a shock after these exams, feeling that they are skating on thin ice with regards to passing at the end of the year, or gaining access to university study. However, it should be noted that there is still enough time to turn things around with effort and focus.

“If your matric mid-term results fell short and your university aspirations feel at risk, don’t lose hope. Managing stress and staying motivated are crucial when the stakes feel high, so acknowledge your disappointment but reframe your mid-term results as a wake-up call, not a verdict on your future,” he says.

Strategy for success

Reflect on your performance

Your mid-term results offer a clear snapshot of where you stand academically. Take time to analyse your marks subject by subject and 1) identify subjects or topics where you performed well while 2) pinpointing weaknesses, for instance low marks in specific subjects or sections where you need to focus your efforts.

Then, seek to understand patterns. Are your marks lower due to poor time management, lack of understanding, or incomplete preparation? Recognising patterns is key to addressing them, and helps you create a targeted study plan.

Set realistic goals

Mid-term results provide a baseline for setting achievable goals for the finals and you should use your marks to guide your aspirations. Seek to:

Aim for improvement (if you scored 60% in History, set a goal to reach 70% or higher by addressing specific weaknesses).



Align with university requirements (if you need 80% in Mathematics for an engineering degree but scored 65% in mid-terms, you’ll know how much ground you need to cover).

Create a detailed study plan

When creating your study plan, seek to prioritise weak areas, reinforce strengths, and incorporate active learning.

Use your time optimally! Don’t view the upcoming holidays as a time to chill if you see you need some serious improvement. Instead, use it to your advantage by scheduling some study time daily, while leaving enough time to also relax.

Garden advises matrics to allocate more time to study subjects or topics where they under-performed, even though motivation might not naturally flow in that direction.

“For example, if you struggled with poetry analysis in English, dedicate extra sessions to practising past exam questions. And instead of passively rereading notes, use techniques like summarising, teaching concepts to a peer, or solving past papers under timed conditions.”

Seek the support you need

Everyone needs a little help sometimes, so seek it early if you feel the need. Additional support can come in a number of forms, including from teachers, tutors and study groups, online resources, or parents/guardians.

Teachers can clarify concepts, recommend resources, or provide extra practice materials. If you need more personalised help, consider joining a study group or hiring a tutor for difficult subjects. There are also many online platforms and channels offering free tutorials, past papers and practice questions tailored to the SA curriculum.

Practise time management and exam techniques

Mid-term exams simulate the pressure of the finals, so use your experience to refine your exam skills by reviewing mistakes, practising past papers and honing answering techniques. Go through your mid-term papers to understand where you lost marks. Was it due to misreading questions, incomplete answers, or running out of time?

When doing past papers, familiarise yourself with the format and question types, and time yourself to improve pacing. Learn how to structure essays, show calculations clearly, or tackle multiple-choice questions strategically.

Maintain mental clarity

The road to the Matric finals can be intense, but your mid-term results can fuel your motivation. Remind yourself of your goals, whether it’s earning a Bachelor’s pass, qualifying for a specific university programme, or achieving a distinction. Then aim for small wins, consistently, every day during every study session.

Don’t panic! Exercise, eat healthily, and get enough sleep to stay focused. If your mid-term results were disappointing, don’t dwell on them. Instead, view them as a chance to course-correct and build resilience.

“Matric mid-term results are not the end of the road but are, by design, a guidepost to help you navigate toward a successful final exam,” says Garden.

“By viewing it as such, and by giving it your all in the coming months, you will be able to improve on your June performance, to successfully pass matric and be able to pursue your dream of further study. Stay focused, stay resilient, and remember that every step you take now brings you closer to achieving your dreams”.