Online resources for matric exam prep

With the July winter holidays almost over, the final matric 2022 exams are a few short months away. The good news, however, is that with the help of online revision resources and a good study schedule, learners can make the most of the time left to achieve the best marks possible.

Image source: Getty Images

So says Old Mutual’s senior project manager, Kanyisa Diamond, who points out that although the July holiday break and its opportunities to keep the studying momentum going are nearly done, the free online tools supplied by Matric Live, VELLE, and the Department of Education are still available to give your exam prep that extra boost it may still need.

By downloading and using the Matric Live App, which is available through the Apple App Store and Android Play store, students can access previous matric exam papers and live exam simulation to test themselves. Additionally, the audio option makes learning simpler and more enjoyable.

Velle, a service offered through the Telegram Messenger App, improves learning through online classrooms, tutoring and free online learning materials. Learners can also go to the Department of Basic Education’s website, which has fantastic resources such as the Woza Matric Radio and TV broadcast schedule, designed to help the class of 2022 ace their exams.

On the backdrop of significant learning loss, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Old Mutual launched Learn.Think.Do in 2021, as part of its broader investment in education.

“The focus of Learn.Think.Do is on providing high quality financial content in support of the existing curriculum. This commitment led to Old Mutual Limited partnering with innovative players like Matric Live, Velle and the Woza Matric campaign to turn learning losses into learning gains,” says Diamond, adding that the programme has specifically focused content on Maths Literacy which can be accessed on the partner platforms.

"Now is the perfect time for learners to get ahead and stay ahead! Create a schedule, log in and remember to allocate more study time to the subjects in which you are weakest as this will give you the greatest benefits.

“Tune in, pace yourself, make sure that you include rest time in your schedule, and prepare for the kind of performance that will open new doors to a future filled with opportunities,” says Diamond.