Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationThe Publicity WorkshopWits PlusAFDAredAcademyBizcommunity.comTSIBAOptimiPearsonEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Aftercare Maths Teacher Franschhoek
  • English Teacher Countrywide
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Online resources for matric exam prep

    11 Jul 2022
    With the July winter holidays almost over, the final matric 2022 exams are a few short months away. The good news, however, is that with the help of online revision resources and a good study schedule, learners can make the most of the time left to achieve the best marks possible.
    Image source: Getty Images
    Image source: Getty Images

    So says Old Mutual’s senior project manager, Kanyisa Diamond, who points out that although the July holiday break and its opportunities to keep the studying momentum going are nearly done, the free online tools supplied by Matric Live, VELLE, and the Department of Education are still available to give your exam prep that extra boost it may still need.

    By downloading and using the Matric Live App, which is available through the Apple App Store and Android Play store, students can access previous matric exam papers and live exam simulation to test themselves. Additionally, the audio option makes learning simpler and more enjoyable.

    Velle, a service offered through the Telegram Messenger App, improves learning through online classrooms, tutoring and free online learning materials. Learners can also go to the Department of Basic Education’s website, which has fantastic resources such as the Woza Matric Radio and TV broadcast schedule, designed to help the class of 2022 ace their exams.

    Woza Matrics provides free TV-based support for learners
    Woza Matrics provides free TV-based support for learners

    25 Aug 2020

    On the backdrop of significant learning loss, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Old Mutual launched Learn.Think.Do in 2021, as part of its broader investment in education.

    “The focus of Learn.Think.Do is on providing high quality financial content in support of the existing curriculum. This commitment led to Old Mutual Limited partnering with innovative players like Matric Live, Velle and the Woza Matric campaign to turn learning losses into learning gains,” says Diamond, adding that the programme has specifically focused content on Maths Literacy which can be accessed on the partner platforms.

    "Now is the perfect time for learners to get ahead and stay ahead! Create a schedule, log in and remember to allocate more study time to the subjects in which you are weakest as this will give you the greatest benefits.

    “Tune in, pace yourself, make sure that you include rest time in your schedule, and prepare for the kind of performance that will open new doors to a future filled with opportunities,” says Diamond.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Matric study guides, matric exams, educational app, Matric exam help, matric examinations, Kanyisa Diamond



    Related

    Image source: Getty Images
    Matric mid-year exams: 3 important facts25 May 2022
    Image source: Andy Barbour from
    Second Chance Matric Programme May/June exams commence9 May 2022
    Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
    2022 May/June examination registration deadline extended16 Feb 2022
    Image source: © Jatuphol Jaturapat –
    Umalusi approves the release of 2021 national examination results18 Jan 2022
    Image source: © rawpixel –
    Matric exam results won't be published on media platforms11 Jan 2022
    Tips to coping with anxiety while awaiting exam results
    Tips to coping with anxiety while awaiting exam results6 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz