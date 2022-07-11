NWU principal and vice-chancellor joins world leaders in nuclear science for international webinar

North-West University's principal and vice-chancellor, Dr Bismark Tyobeka, has been invited by prominent global leaders in nuclear affairs to be a panelist in an international webinar on the role of nuclear and radiology safety in the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

Dr Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of North-West University

The webinar is organised by the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), together with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It is part of a series of virtual events that will culminate in the postponed Tenth Review Conference of Parties on the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in August 2022.

Dr Tyobeka ― who is recognised as one of the leading nuclear power experts in the world ― will participate in the webinar on 7 July 2022.

“It is an honour to engage with the international community on such an important topic,” says Tyobeka who celebrates an illustrious career in science that includes, among others, being the former CEO of the National Nuclear Regulator of South Africa and serving on the IAEA’s International Advisory Committees on Nuclear Safety (INSAG).

He will join esteemed panelists including president of the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), Juan Carlos Lentijo of Spain, and general manager of the Central Argentina de Elementos Modulares (CAREM) Project at the National Commission of Atomic Energy, Sol Pedre of Argentina. The webinar will be moderated by Ambassador Ingeborg Denissen of the Netherlands, chair-designate of the Maine Committee III of the Review Conference, with a keynote address by Lydie Evrard, IAEA deputy director general for nuclear safety and security.

Webinar highlights peaceful uses of nuclear technology

According to the UNODA and IAEA, the webinar will highlight the NPT’s role in facilitating the peaceful uses of nuclear technology. It seeks to foster dialogue on questions relating to the role of the NPT and its review cycle in promoting nuclear and radiological safety for sustainable development through the peaceful uses of nuclear and non-nuclear applications.

It also investigates how the NPT Review Conference can contribute to better promote the intersection between governments, national regulators, the industry, and the IAEA to improve nuclear and radiological safety globally. The webinar will also explore ways to contribute towards capacity-building, and widen, sustain, and transfer the safety knowledge to developing countries.



