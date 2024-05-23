North-West University at the forefront of agricultural innovation

Crop production in South Africa is overshadowed by storm clouds, and not the type that farmers crave. A multitude of uncertainties combine to darken prospects for the country’s crop farmers, which include climate change, water shortages, soil degradation, disease, economic instability and infrastructure and energy restrictions.

That is why researchers at the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences of the North-West University (NWU) pursue active solutions for the country’s most critical agricultural issues.

To be able to do this, the NWU must remain at the forefront of innovation, and two new agriculture-oriented projects testify to the commitment of the university in this regard: the NWU AgriHub and the HVAC Growth Facility.

Dr Berner

Prof Jacques Berner, sub-programme leader, is an expert in the field of crop physiology, with a focus on photosynthesis and the adjustment of ancient grain crops to environmental stress. His expertise lies in the investigation of physiological reactions of crops to drought and extreme temperatures. He explains more about the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Growth Facility (HVAC Growth Facility): “This advanced facility will offer controlled environments that mimic various climatic conditions, including variations in temperature, light, humidity, drought and flooding.

"It will create the ideal environment for research on the impact of climate change on plant growth and development. By simulating different environmental variables the facility will enable researchers to study how plants react to varying light conditions, temperature stressors and water shortages. This will provide valuable insights into their resilience, adaptability and overall health in changing environmental conditions. This research can potentially make a considerable contribution to agricultural practices and strategies to mitigate climate change,” says Berner.

The university is also looking beyond the immediate future at other possibilities of supporting the agricultural sector.

Prof Gerhard du Preez

Prof Gerhard du Preez of the Agricultural Sciences group adds: “We want to establish the NWU AgriHub of Excellence, which is located just 4 km from the Potchefstroom Campus of the NWU, as a centre for agricultural innovation, research and training. This season we are starting a grain-based long-term trial and will focus on diverse agricultural systems to promote sustainable food production. Our vision is to develop solutions that will ensure food security and environmental sustainability while we bridge knowledge gaps between the academic world, the industry, the government and farmers. This centre will serve as a platform for influential research, industry cooperation and the development of agricultural systems that are designed for the challenges of the future,” Berner says.

According to Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, the university is investigating the possibility of establishing a veterinary school, which will work with, among other institutions, the NWU’s subject group Animal Health, and the agricultural programme will work to make food security a priority.

“In the country and in North West agriculture plays an important role in adding economic value, providing job opportunities, promoting rural development and creating food security. If we look at food security, there is currently a great need in our province and in our country, but the university has the capacity and expertise to make an appreciable difference in this sector, and we increase our involvement in the agricultural sector by further developing our partnerships with the government and the private sector,” says Prof Tyobeka.

In addition to these efforts, the NWU is also looking at cooperation with the struggling agricultural colleges in the province, and considerable progress has already been made in this regard.

Agriculture is one of the pillars supporting the South African economy, and the NWU is committed to ensuring that this sector is not only healthy, but also grows.



