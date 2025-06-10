A first in South Africa: Pioneering Family and Child Forensic Unit to protect vulnerable children

The NWU has launched a ground-breaking Family and Child Forensic Unit (FCFU) within the Centre of Health and Human Performance's Care2Kids centre, a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings hope and healing to families navigating trauma and complex legal matters.

Spearheaded by Prof Cornelia Wessels, a pioneer in the field of forensic social work, the unit is the latest evolution in NWU's long-standing commitment to child protection and evidence-based social work. The foundation for this specialised discipline was laid when the NWU became the first university in South Africa to offer a master's degree in forensic practice for social workers.

The FCFU offers evidence-based forensic assessments and therapy to children and parents, with the court as the primary client. Services include expert guidance in divorce cases and sensitive support in cases involving sexual abuse. The unit works closely with prosecutors, legal professionals, and the broader justice system to ensure a child-centred, multidisciplinary response.

In divorce cases, the unit provides therapy, mediation, and parental guidance, with a strong emphasis on communication and emotional reintegration, especially in families with neurodiverse children. In sexual abuse cases, the unit addresses a critical gap in South Africa's legal landscape by delivering forensic assessments that are admissible in court and designed to support successful prosecutions.

Beyond its vital service to the community, the FCFU also plays a significant academic role by supporting postgraduate training and research, both nationally and internationally. Rooted in the principle of acting in the best interest of the child, the NWU's new unit is not only a beacon of professional excellence but a compassionate lifeline for those most in need.

Watch the video of the Family and Child Forensic Unit team and their remarkable work below:

