Mastering matric - SACAP’s guide for parents and teens

It’s that time of year when hundreds of thousands of South African matric students are facing down their final school exams. Devising a study plan and schedule and setting the scene to optimise exam preparation in the weeks ahead is going to be foundational for matric success. For these digital natives though, there’s a tsunami of study tips and hacks flooding their digital platforms, and it’s important to rather turn to evidence-based advice from qualified experts.

While their parents will no doubt instinctively draw on their own experience of writing matric exams, the reality is that the rapid digital transformation since then means that their teens will be navigating matric at a very different time. Both parents and students today need to tap into relevant evidence-based study advice because this is no time for experimenting with fads or trying to drag old solutions into the knowledge era.

Debunking study myths, comparing study approaches based on statistics and understanding digital and AI study tools are some of the topics of conversation at the upcoming SACAP (South African College of Applied Psychology) webinar: Matric Mastery - A Guide for Students and Parents. The hour-and-a-half session features three top SACAP experts who are leading the conversations of how parents and teens can go beyond surviving matric exam season to thrive. The SACAP webinar takes place from 10-11.30am on 14 September 2024, and registration is free to all South African parents and matric students.

Jogini Packery, a qualified counselling psychologist and the Head of SACAP’s Johannesburg campus says, “A frequent misconception among parents is that more study time automatically equals better performance. While it’s natural to want your child to put in the effort, overemphasising long hours of study without sufficient breaks can harm their performance. It’s important for parents and their matric students to be on the same page when it comes to planning matric exam time and navigating it as a team. This year’s webinar gives parents and matric students a unique opportunity to be on the same call with the experts, hearing the same advice and participating together in the Q&A. It sets the stage for mutual understanding and collaboration during the exam period which can help to define roles and expectations, to open up communications and avoid unnecessary tension and anxiety during an already stressful time.”

The critical role of the parent of a matric is one of support. It’s important for the student to take charge of their study plan and its implementation, but there’s so much that an informed parent can do to help. Packery says, “Encourage your child to take regular breaks, get enough sleep, and maintain a healthy balance with activities they enjoy. Supporting their well-being holistically is key to their success during this critical time, and no one can play this role as well as a parent can.”

Debunking study myths – has your child burned out before?

Study practices like cramming and marathon study sessions often backfire, leading to fatigue, poor retention and the risk of anxiety in the exam room. On the other hand, a consistent, well-structured study routine promotes confidence and is far more beneficial than last-minute panic. Packery says, “In my experience, the most effective strategies for exam preparation involve a balanced approach that combines active learning techniques like practice tests, study groups and teaching others with adequate breaks, individual revision sessions and time for rest. Techniques such as the Pomodoro method can help students maintain focus and prevent burnout. It is also a way to stay goal-driven and externally motivated.

“One common study myth that I often encounter is the belief that re-reading notes multiple times is the best way to absorb information. While re-reading can be helpful, it's far more effective to engage in active recall which means testing yourself on the material or teaching it to someone else as this engages your senses to bring the work to life. This approach forces the brain to retrieve information, strengthening memory and understanding in a way that passive reading simply can’t match.”

Do digital and AI study tools help or hinder?

With so many different approaches to studying, it can be challenging for learners to know which methods are most effective. Educational Psychologist and SACAP lecturer, Juan-Pierre Moller will be taking the lead in the Mastering Matric webinar conversation on the topics of approaches to studying and using AI tutors to facilitate matric studies. He says, “Each unique individual should find the learning style that is connected to the most appealing domain of the multiple intelligences, to discover what is the most effective for them. There is no one-size-fits-all. However, studies recommend using a multimodal learning style to activate numerous brain regions at the same time. This will allow students to remember the most information over the long term most effectively. Make it fun for you, make the work understandable for you and imagine how you can apply this in a real-life situation. Cognitive Learning Theory suggests that when learners are actively involved in their own learning, they retain more, so multimodal assignments are likely to create better results. Personally, I think that social media usage predisposes current adolescents to be comfortable using devices not just to socialise, but also to study. So, parents must make space for their kids to learn differently from how they once approached their matric exams.”

When it comes to digital and AI study tools, Juan-Pierre will share a comprehensive list of what is currently available at the SACAP Matric Mastery webinar. He highlights the importance of using these tools as learning aids, not to do the work that needs to be done by the student. He says, “It’s important to learn from AI, rather than depending on it to apply the skill for you. We know that parents are concerned about AI’s impact on children and teens, but few of them have a detailed understanding of AI. So, parents need to get a grasp on the way their children use these technologies and encourage a balanced approach where their children know how to leverage the power of AI tools but do not rely on them as the sole source of learning. It’s important to equip yourself with knowledge on the AI tools rather than shying away from it.”

Working from rest

Educational psychologist, Dr Genevieve Da Silva, will be joining the SACAP Mastering Matric webinar panel to share her expertise in taking a holistic, self-care approach for both parents and matric learners during this high-stress exam period.

She says, “It’s inevitable that some days, the learner won’t be able to achieve everything, and that’s when it becomes important to choose what you prioritise. Rest is essential because we can’t refuel ourselves without it. An exhausted brain and body cannot study well and retain information, so working from rest is foundational. We have a few daily priorities starting with sufficient sleep and then including good nutrition, drinking lots of plain water, some exercise, getting a bit of sunshine and socialising. There are smart ways to tick these off in one go. For example, taking a daily walk outside with a family member or a friend can tick many of these boxes, especially if you take a water bottle and a peach with you. The chat and the landscape will refresh your mind, the water and the fruit will strengthen your body, and the exercise and sunlight will boost your well-being. So, in 30 minutes you can make a holistic health impact by simply taking a walk with a friend or loved one. But you cannot skimp or make up lost sleep. So, make sure you schedule your sleep and get as much of it as possible.”

It sounds simple, but when most of us ‘take a break’, it’s almost second nature now to first grab our phone. Dr Da Silva says, “It is important to recognise this and make an effort to avoid digital distractions. Scrolling on our phones is a way to distract and numb ourselves. It’s not refreshing and re-energising. It can help during the matric exam period to keep your focus on your in-person relationships. Share as many meals as you can with others and shift into having conversations instead of texting.”

Parents of matric students must also focus on their self-care during the matric exam period. Dr Da Silva offers some advice: “Even though our children are a reflection of us, they are not us. A big part of exam season is to be able to separate ourselves from our children. While we are supporting them and seeing them through this final push of matric, we cannot pick it up and carry the weight for them. We need to ask ourselves - what do I need as a parent to function well in supporting my child and family in this high-stress season? Do you need to prioritise your sleep or a me-time break? Do you need to unload on an empathetic friend? A helpful strategy is to remind yourself that matric exams are not the centre of your life; they are the centre of your child’s life, not yours. The whole family has needs and parents need to keep in balance and take on an executive role that best meets everyone’s needs because life can’t go off the rails for everyone. So, parents need to be thinking about how the person needing the most support gets that, but everyone else remains in balance. Focusing on open and constructive communication is important. Under stress, it is all too easy to negatively offload on each other, creating an adverse environment. While you want a situation where your matric child expresses their challenges, fears and anxieties to you, you need to have your discreet support system in place when you need to unpack yours. An important aspect of providing effective support to your child in matric is having a clear plan for your own self-care and managing your stress.”

Join the panel for robust conversations at the

SACAP Matric Mastery - A Guide for Students and Parents Webinar:

Date: 14 September 2024

Time: 10:00 - 11:30

Register for free here



