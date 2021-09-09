Infertility in the workplace: Navigating challenges, staying the course

For female career women, the struggle of balancing work and family responsibilities are well-known and widely discussed.

Source: Supplied. Alucia Mabunda, campus head at IIE Rosebank College Nelson Mandela Bay.

Relatively little attention however is given to their counterparts: those women who are struggling to conceive, and have to manage tremendous personal demands and trauma while still performing to the best of their ability at work.

“Infertility is a deeply personal struggle that many individuals face, often silently. When this battle intertwines with professional responsibilities, it can create unique challenges that significantly impact one's productivity and emotional wellbeing at work,” says Alucia Mabunda, campus head at IIE Rosebank College Nelson Mandela Bay and author of The Quest for a Child.

Mabunda detailed her own deeply personal experience and challenges in The Quest for a Child: A Story of Hardship, Resilience and Faith. Her narrative offers a poignant look at the emotional and physical challenges faced by those struggling with infertility, while also highlighting the strength and hope that can emerge from such trials.

She says for those battling infertility, achieving work objectives becomes more than a task—it serves as a coping mechanism and provides a sense of control amid personal challenges. However, casual conversations centred around family life in the workplace can be particularly challenging for those experiencing infertility.

Infertility's emotional toll

"In the struggle against infertility, every day can feel like a battle against both physical and emotional adversity," she says.

She describes an event when she collapsed during a meeting at work due to the severe effects of fertility medications and the challenges of infertility. Her body simply couldn't handle it—waking up early for IVF appointments, enduring the medications' side effects, and grappling with the disappointment of unfulfilled hopes and a sense of despair.

Mabunda’s journey spanned seven years of relentless effort to conceive, marked by diagnoses including PCOS, hyperactive thyroid, insulin resistance, antiphospholipid syndrome, and bilateral tubal occlusion, compounded by a devastating total of four miscarriages.

In addition, the financial strain of treatments and the emotional toll of repeated setbacks further intensified the severity of her ordeal.

“Despite these challenges, I was able to continue fulfilling my responsibilities at work, and in the process I have gained insights that may be helpful to other women facing a similar life challenge – often silently. Additionally, colleagues may find value in understanding how to best support their work friend experiencing this trauma.”

Supporting infertility awareness

Mabunda says it is essential for colleagues and company leadership to understand and support individuals navigating infertility while being expected to maintain professional commitments. Ways to do this include:

Having an understanding supervisor can be crucial. Mabunda recalls how her supervisor accommodated her IVF cycles by allowing flexible morning schedules and understanding delays due to hospital visits. Implementing wellness initiatives: Participating in wellness days and workplace social events can provide much-needed relief and support, making it easier to manage stress and navigate difficult emotions. These events offer a necessary break for individuals, including those who use work as a coping strategy amid infertility challenges.

Participating in wellness days and workplace social events can provide much-needed relief and support, making it easier to manage stress and navigate difficult emotions. These events offer a necessary break for individuals, including those who use work as a coping strategy amid infertility challenges. Acknowledging different paths: Recognise that not everyone may have children or pursue parenthood. Respect individual choices and provide support to colleagues facing infertility challenges.

Women going through this challenging season in their lives, can do the following:

Prioritise self-care: Focus on self-care practices such as mindfulness, meditation, or taking breaks when needed to maintain emotional and physical wellbeing.

Focus on self-care practices such as mindfulness, meditation, or taking breaks when needed to maintain emotional and physical wellbeing. Educate colleagues: Foster understanding among colleagues by sharing information about infertility and its impact. Encouraging sensitivity in conversations and avoiding assumptions about family planning can create a more supportive environment.

“Creating a workplace environment that acknowledges and supports employees dealing with infertility requires empathy, openness and awareness,” says Mabunda.

“The more people discuss infertility in social spaces, the more it will naturally infiltrate the workspace, raising awareness and understanding. By fostering a culture of understanding and support, workplaces can become more inclusive and nurturing spaces for everyone, regardless of their personal challenges.

"This includes sensitively navigating conversations around family and children, ensuring that individuals experiencing infertility do not feel pressured or excluded. Such initiatives contribute to a supportive environment where all employees feel valued and respected.”